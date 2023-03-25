It is unusual for a clause in an act of Congress to develop a cult following, but Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act has. The clause explicitly says that the internet should not be treated like print or broadcast media, which means internet platforms do not bear any liability for third-party content.

This strongly contrasts with the treatment of both print and broadcast media. If someone takes out an ad in a newspaper or writes a letter to the editor, wrongly accusing someone of being a thief or a murderer, the paper can be sued, along with whoever took out the ad or authored the letter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription