With “stay at home” still in place, and thousands of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths, it’s a challenging time for our nation. I mourn the deaths and lament that so many are suffering extreme hardships.
My hat is off to nurses and doctors who are putting themselves at risk every day. But who would have predicted that store clerks and stockers, cleaners and trash collectors, bus and subway drivers, and so many others would perform heroic service just by showing up for work?
Times are tough. Things are grim. But at the risk of playing Pollyanna, I’ve been keeping a list of things that may change for the better due to the coronavirus crisis.
In the health arena:
1. Public health: Clearly, we’ll see more emphasis on pandemic preparedness in the future. But public health has many other facets — from immunizations and well-child care to obesity and diabetes prevention to smoking cessation and drug abuse programs — to keep us healthy.
2. Healthy habits: More people are getting out and walking. Many parks have had to close because of so much use. We’re also cooking more at home. The crisis is contributing to healthier behaviors.
3. Health care: Surely, we can now admit — like every other industrialized country — that we need to provide health care to everyone in our country. Too many don’t receive preventive care. Prescription drugs cost too much. Health care costs bankrupt record numbers of Americans. Everyone needs affordable health care all the time, not just in a crisis.
In the economic arena:
1. Stronger safety net: Coronavirus has created an international economic crisis, but it’s also demonstrated that many American families are regularly on the brink of economic catastrophe. Hopefully, we’ll see more attention to universal sick leave, paid family leave, and more robust unemployment insurance that includes “gig” workers.
2. Transformations: The retail industry was already undergoing significant changes; coronavirus is going to speed those up. New companies and innovators will emerge. Entrepreneurs will seize opportunities. The utility of work-from-home has been clearly demonstrated; smart employers will take note.
3. Gas prices: They’re the lowest in nearly 15 years (though I’ve had to postpone my annual cross-country winter road trip).
In the government and political arenas:
1. Increased regard for bureaucrats: We often mock government, but where do we run to when there’s a crisis? Former unknowns like Deborah Birx, Anthony Fauci, and Jerome Adams are now household names. They represent thousands of steady professionals who perform unheralded but essential functions for us at the federal, state, county and municipal levels.
2. Balloting by mail: Some states have used this for decades to boost voter turnout and save taxpayer money while ensuring both signature security and a paper trail. As more states, including Maryland, work with balloting by mail, it’s likely to become widespread. Polling shows voters who try it like it better than conventional voting.
3. Congress: Who’d have thought that a few weeks after the House impeached the president and the Senate tried him that Congress could quickly pass essential legislation, not just once, but multiple times? Now that Congress has demonstrated it can work when necessary, we need to keep its feet to the fire on long-standing problems like immigration, infrastructure and health care.
4. President Trump: Whatever traits his supporters thought he possessed that would make him an effective president, Donald Trump’s divisive temperament has shown its true colors during this crisis. His lack of interest and frequent disdain for the very agencies he oversees have made him a poor leader to handle a national crisis effectively. In November, we can register our approval or disapproval.
The power of collective action. Maybe it takes a crisis to remind us that we can have an enormous effect when we work together; we can literally bend any curve. Charitable giving is up. People and communities have stepped forward in innovative ways. What great things we can accomplish when we decide to do so.
Don DeArmon is pleased to see so many walking around Frederick, in Gambrill State Park, and on the Appalachian Trail. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
(1) comment
The writer seems to think that the magic virus could and should make every item on liberal wishlist come true. Although there are a few non political good ideas, voting by mail is an open invitation for corruption. If you think the Russians rigged the 2016 election via facebook, but voting by mail would somehow result in disenfranchised democrats ensuring progressive victories for all of eternity, you are fooling yourself. It don’t work that way. This virus is not going to be the savior you are dreaming about. I guess it’s fun to play “what if” though.
