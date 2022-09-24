The general perception in the press and the digital media that the South is resistant to Democratic presidential candidates is not entirely true. American history proves otherwise — as long as those candidates have southern roots.
Early in the 20th century, Woodrow Wilson, a Virginian, became president twice, even while the region was still reeling from the remnants of southern resentment stemming from the Reconstruction era following the Civil War. The South still voted solidly Democratic through the upheavals of school integration and the Civil Rights movement.
Later in the century, however, Lyndon Johnson, from Texas, Jimmy Carter, from Georgia, and Bill Clinton, from Arkansas, all carried enough southern states to help propel them to the presidency. Granted, those candidates had to project a moderate image in their messages, and that strategy would remain during the convulsive events of the Trump post-presidency.
As Democrats seek a new generation of party leaders to replace an aging leadership, there is another Democrat from the South, Mitch Landrieu from Louisiana, who could be equally successful as those presidents mentioned above.
President Biden, who says he will seek a second term, selected Landrieu, a former mayor of New Orleans, as senior adviser responsible for coordinating the vast infrastructure law passed in 2021. In his role, Landrieu oversees the most significant and comprehensive investments in American infrastructure.
As the former lieutenant governor of Louisiana, Landrieu knows what it takes to lead at the state level and work with and relate to governors and other state officials. In an interview with Reuters, Landrieu said, “Our work will require strong partnerships across the government and with state and local leaders, business and labor to create good-paying jobs and rebuild America for the middle class. We will also ensure these major investments achieve the president’s goals of combating climate change and advancing equity.”
As mayor of New Orleans from 2010 to 2020, Landrieu, 62, took office at a time when the city’s recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina had stalled. He initiated more than 100 projects while securing billions in federal funding for roads, schools, hospitals, parks and critical infrastructure.
Under Landrieu’s leadership, New Orleans is widely recognized as one of the nation’s great comeback stories. In 2015, Landrieu was named Public Official of the Year by Governing, and in 2016 was voted America’s top turnaround mayor in a Politico survey of mayors. He also served as president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
Landrieu gained national prominence for his powerful decision to take down four Confederate monuments in New Orleans, which also earned him the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. In his book, “In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History,” Landrieu recounts his personal journey confronting the issue of race and institutional racism that still plagues America.
Landrieu gained national prominence for his decision to take down four Confederate monuments in New Orleans, which also earned him the prestigious John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Also in his book, Landrieu writes:
“There is a difference between remembrance of history and reverence of it. These statues are not just stone and metal. They are not just innocent remembrances of a benign history. These monuments purposefully celebrate a fictional, sanitized confederacy; ignoring the death, ignoring the enslavement, and the terror that it actually stood for.”
Mitch Landrieu may or may not run for national elective office in 2024. This writer will be disappointed if he does not.
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
