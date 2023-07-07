PARIS — The scenery during a half-hour stroll through the French suburbs last week included two cars that had been torched right into the pavement and a completely gutted city hall. Yawn. Just another day in the so-called City of Enlightenment in the wake of yet another uprising.

While tourists might have found the scene alarming, someone who has lived in France for the past 15 years mostly just ends up being reminded of a typical New Year’s morning or the aftermath of a World Cup qualifying match win by any North African nation.

TrekMan

The writer has a good point. France is a mess and Paris is a cesspool. This is exactly what happens when you let in immigrants from countries that have no respect for law and order - and most of them don't want to work! Germany has the same problem. It's pretty simple. And, in the end, it can lead to a civil war between the interlopers and the true French citizens.

Piedmontgardener

A dispatch from the far right in France, from an American. Why on earth would one idly muse about civil war? Strictly to induce fear and political gain. Kind of familiar playbook at this point. France isn't going to have a civil war, neither is the US. However both countries have some significant social challenges to navigate. Rather than engage in senseless inflaming commentary, perhaps, just perhaps, some middle of the road ideas to address these problems. But that's not the purpose of this divisive and juvenile rhetoric.

