I’ve been quiet for some weeks because I needed time to reflect on the past four months, and the report about alleged unspecified inappropriate actions made by me, at unspecified times, against unnamed women. A report that devoted more space to protecting Alderman Ben MacShane and the mayor than specifying what I allegedly did wrong. There have been many articles about this situation, so I want to review it from the beginning.
On Dec. 26, MacShane accused me on Facebook of “sexual harassment, coercion, and quid pro quo.” These are crimes. I was immediately denounced by a group of people — many who are politically active or directly involved with MacShane. Within hours, his accusations were repeated by the mayor on the city’s Facebook page and website. At no point in this process was I officially informed of what would transpire that day.
Why didn’t MacShane confront me directly or ask the mayor for a closed meeting to discuss these allegations? I believe this “shock and awe” attack was the point, executed with the hope that I’d immediately retreat from the public eye, so that this matter wouldn’t be examined more closely.
It was only when community residents observed that MacShane’s postings lacked judgement and were potentially slanderous that he started justifying his actions, suggesting there was no other way to “bring these charges to light.” However, a process existed: the mayor requested a vote for an investigation, the investigation occurred, and he then called a closed session to examine the investigation’s results and discuss its release. This process could’ve occurred without MacShane’s postings, which left the public to think the worst of me for four months during the beginning of my mayoral campaign. Ironically, my colleagues are now saying that they want to launch a second investigation into these same allegations, potentially spending more taxpayer dollars and using the Ethics Commission. This is a cynical attempt to continue to slander and harass me. We were initially told that the Ethics Commission was not capable of investigating this matter, which is why the mayor chose to initiate a taxpayer-funded investigation. Are we expected to simply forget their past statements?
The report stated that my “conduct during [my] term as an elected official of the City did not constitute legally actionable sexual harassment under State or federal law.” This is important, because MacShane accused me of criminal activity and none was found.
The report went further, though, and added suggestive details that incriminated me without providing any evidence, leading to another wave of social media outrage. It stated that I “relied on [my] position as an Alderman to gain the acquaintance and trust of women in the community.” But during my 10 years of public sector work, I’ve met hundreds of people, both women and men. Meeting people and helping community members is my job and passion. This odd wording suggests something sinister when it wasn’t. The report also said that I’d “unexpectedly suggested a sexual encounter,” with no continued outreach that would amount to harassment, and no specifics provided. This leaves what actually happened up to the public’s imagination.
I want to state unequivocally that if I ever said something to a woman in my acquaintance that made her uncomfortable, I wholeheartedly apologize. In my many years of public service, I never intended to hurt or upset anyone, and if I unwittingly did so, I hope that they could forgive me for that trespass.
The problem is: how can I answer these allegations or defend my good name without knowing what I allegedly did, when I allegedly did it, or to whom? In the four months since these allegations came to light, I still know nothing about them. The investigative process is also suspect. Not only were the report’s testimonies provided by individuals who were not under oath, I was also told that more than one of these individuals admitted that they’d never met me, and were merely repeating stories heard secondhand. Is this really justice?
Many of the same people who supported MacShane’s decision to violate my right to due process are now calling for my resignation. Since no evidence has been found to support his claims, they have resorted to suggesting that these alleged interactions weren’t classified as sexual harassment because the women didn’t have an employment relationship with me. Let’s be clear: sexual harassment was not found. Coercion and quid pro quo were not found. This means that the original allegations were, in fact, lies.
I, and many others, believe that justice for these alleged victims was not the point. Justice would’ve been ensuring the integrity of the process so that these women’s stories were heard, without bias or manipulation, and interpreted by trained investigators with the necessary experience to determine their accuracy. The point of these events was to deflect attention from the current mayor’s lack of leadership over the past four years. Instead of talking in any meaningful manner about the issues confronting Frederick, we are still talking about this.
I feel terrible for our community, my friends, my family, and especially my wife, for being put through this painful experience. I thank them for their unwavering support, because they know these accusations are inconsistent with my character and my faith. I have received countless calls and messages from people who realize that there are many things about this story that simply don’t make sense, and who ask me not to give up. It is because of those people that I plan to serve out my term as alderman and continue my campaign for mayor. The voters elected me, and the voters will ultimately decide who will lead them into Frederick’s future.
Sexual harassment is an important issue in our society, and I don’t want anyone to think that by saying these particular allegations are false, I’m saying that other women around the world who have courageously stood up against harassment are lying. I’m not saying that at all. Every situation is different, as every individual is different. When we make generalizations about important issues such as this, we risk losing the truth in the process. But as I said before, I believe this situation is much more about politics than it is about justice for women.
I’ve been blown away by the insights made by many in the community who’ve questioned the prevailing narrative. I hope you will continue asking those questions, and that you might allow me to continue serving you, the community I love. In the end, the power to decide what happens here and in the election isn’t in my hands, or the hands of my political rivals. It’s in yours.
Roger Wilson is an alderman in the city of Frederick.
