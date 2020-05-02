Arnie waited as Stubs took his turn playing tic-tac-toe on the checkered kitchen tablecloth. Nearly every white square held an X or an O, but lines stringing them together were few and far between.
“When’s this going to end?” Arnie asked, his elbows protecting the one unmarked section left, his hands cradling his forlorn face. “We need some action. We need to score.”
Stubs put the ballpoint down and paused. “I heard Starkey put on a mask, pulled into the drive-thru at the bank down by the water plant and told the teller it was a holdup. ‘Got a gun in my lap,’ he says to her. ‘Gimme everything you got in that drawer in there.’”
Stubs lowered his voice and almost whispered the rest of his sad tale. “The teller says back, sassy-like, ‘That’s really not funny, sir, and you know darn well I could push a button and have the police here in a heartbeat. But for you, this time, I won’t do it. I know we’re all just trying to make the best of a bad situation.’
“And then she says,” Stubs continued, adopting a high-pitched, nasal voice, “‘Now, is there anything I can help you with?’”
Arnie closed the hands over his face, as if they were cellblock doors and he wanted to shut out the world outside, a world turned upside down. “Everybody’s got masks now,” he growled. “You can’t tell the bad guys from the good guys. What are we gonna do?”
“Did you know about Jimmy Fingers?” Stubs continued. “He heard about Starkey and figured the next best thing to a bank would be that fancy wine store on the north side – all those places are still open, y’know, since nobody’s going to give up the vine for the virus. So Jimmy puts his piece in the tummy pocket in his hoodie and gets in line. But they’re making everybody stand six feet apart and he starts out back in the cheap section, way back in the box stuff.
“When he finally gets near the front, he sees the cashiers are all wearing glittery masks and velvety gloves and telling people, ‘No cash or checks — credit or debit cards only, please.’ He knows it’s a bust. He knows he’s frosted.
“So he gives up, goes around the corner and spends his last five bucks on a six-pack at the beer store.”
Arnie sighs. “Yeah, man, what’s left to do? It’s getting harder and harder to make a living these days.”
“You could try Lady Luck,” Stubs replied, “but no guarantee there. Jenkins thought he might be able to cop some cash down at the Quickee-Pickee. So he goes in trying to look like an ordinary dude, no mask or nothing. He’ll just do a fast hit-and-run, out the door and nobody will remember him.
“But the place is packed, wall to wall, with all these yo-yo’s, each and every one of them waving $1,200 and trying to buy Lotto tickets. They’re elbow to elbow pushing to the front. Even if he does get to the cash register, he figures he’ll never get out alive. He bags it and goes home.”
There was a long silence as they considered their uncertain future. “Maybe it’s time we just go for a paycheck. You know, a regular job,” Arnie said.
“I worked for a contractor once,” he continued, “building houses. I didn’t know much, but I learned how to do some framing, some sheathing, basic carpentry stuff. Maybe I could try that again, at least for a time.”
“Hate to tell you,” Stubs replied, “but hear what happened to Needles? He decided to try going straight and went down to the Builders Barn to buy a few tools to set up. He even got himself one of those red bandanas to wrap over his face to look like he was one of the good guys.”
“I think I know where this is going,” Arnie said.
“Yep,” Stubs answered. “He was the only guy in the place wearing a mask. Everybody thought he was doing a hold-up. A bunch of guys swinging two-by-fours and waving hammers ran him right out the door.
“Sometimes,” he said, “you can’t win for losing.”
“Why don’t we go over to my place,” Arnie said. “I got another tablecloth, just like this one, but fresh.”
