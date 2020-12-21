As we approach the holiday season, a time filled with great anticipation, wonder and joy, I wish all of you peace, comfort, and good health.
2020 has been a difficult, stressful year. COVID-19 has unfortunately brought illness, death and sorrow. We pray for those who have suffered as well as for those who have risen to the challenge to care and comfort afflicted people and their families. I am deeply grateful for our nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, cleaning staff and many others at our local hospital who have been on the job for many months taking care of people who are ill and witnessing the worst of the pandemic. Our public health staff, nursing home staff and first responders have also been on the frontline of the health pandemic and have valiantly persevered. The humanity and compassion of our healthcare workers and frontline employees has been incredible.
The pandemic has delivered plenty of economic hardship as many businesses have been required to operate with limitations and requirements to reduce the spread of the virus. Many people have struggled with mental health due to isolation, anxiety, and uncertainty. Families have been challenged to assist their children with virtual instruction while working from home. And, we all miss our personal interactions with our extended family, friends, and community.
Yet, even in our darkest days there is hope. Hope for brighter days in 2021 with vaccines on the horizon. Hope for our economy to recover and thrive with the assistance of grants and a return to more normal operations. Hope for people with rental assistance, eviction prevention, and food which we are committed to continue even when federal funding ends.
We find hope and optimism in our caring community and in the people who call Frederick home. Many nonprofits, foundations, and individuals have stepped up to offer help to others in need. It is remarkable to know that we have over 80 locations for food distribution in our county, many operated by people who simply stepped up to get the job done. There is an app available to find food distribution locations near you. You can find the location closest to you by visiting www.FrederickCountyMD.gov/FoodResourceMap. Our senior services division will continue to deliver meals on wheels and groceries to seniors. If you are a senior in need of food, call 301-600-1234.
Lives everywhere have been affected by COVID–19. The pandemic is not only posing significant health risks but causing enormous emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling with anxiety, addiction, or mental health challenges, you are not alone. There’s a way forward for anyone who is struggling. Go to AWayForwardTogether.org. You can find guidelines, tips and resources. Additionally, you can also call 2-1-1 for assistance and connection to resources.
The Chamber of Commerce, our economic development partners, our municipalities and the county are working together to support our economic recovery. While our hospitality industry has been hard hit and some businesses have closed, other businesses have flourished including our life science and information technology sectors. We can be proud that businesses in Frederick County are working to develop testing, diagnostics, and vaccines for COVID-19, making a difference to public health.
We can find comfort in knowing that we face our challenges together, that we are committed to helping and caring for one another, and that the fundamental strength of who we are as a community persists. Frederick County residents are caring, faith filled, and generous to each other. As we face our last great fight against the virus, recognize that we each have the power to shape our future by doing our part to protect the health of our families, friends and co-workers. I urge everyone to continue to wear face masks when outside your home, to physical distance, and wash your hands. These simple behaviors are our best defense. If we all do our part, we will get through these final months. If you know someone who is isolated and lives alone, call them. Be a good friend and neighbor.
This Christmas and holiday season will be different but the peace, joy, love and hope of the season continues untouched. Our family and religious celebrations may be smaller with gatherings on “Zoom” but our love and care for each other is strong. Have a blessed, safe, and peaceful holiday with gratitude for what we have, for each other and with hope for the better days ahead.
