Nearly a year in the waiting and after a seemingly exhaustive process, Mayor Michael O’Connor has selected and the Board of Aldermen confirmed a new police chief for the city of Frederick.
Jason Lando, a Pittsburgh native, comes to the Frederick Police Department with a strong background that couples the desired education and experience. He comes to a good police department without significant problems and a city with a promising future.
Fredrick is a unique city, ideally located, rich in a variety of resources, which is just waiting to emerge as one of the best cities in the country. The Frederick City Police Department is a good department with significant potential.
The new chief should understand and take advantage of the uniqueness of Frederick, the FPD and the opportunities that lie before the city and its police department, a potential that many other communities can only dream about.
I would suggest that the new chief strive to be be a “servant leader,” placing a premium on serving those within the department as well as the community the department protects and serves. To that end, his background providing training in procedural justice, de-escalation and implicit bias should serve him well here in Frederick.
Fairness, a cornerstone in procedural justice is a must in the internal administrative processes that will be vital to achieving fairness toward the community at large in the FPD’s day-to-day operations. Fairness and the perception of fairness is critical to reaching and maintaining the trust of FPD personnel as well as the community — the entire community — the department serves, a trust that is essential for long-term success.
Developing staff, building leaders throughout the department, is a must for the department to reach its full potential. This has been a shortcoming in the past evidenced by the national search for a new chief. Elements that should require a national search like internal strife, corruption, rampant violent crime, serious local racial tensions, etc. are not present in Frederick.
The new chief should build a strong bench of leaders, potential chiefs, developed from within that would negate the need for a costly, time-consuming national search for the next chief. Such a strong bench of competent leaders throughout the department enhances the quality of service to the community day in and day out. This should be a priority.
The new chief should be dedicated to the proposition that policing should be predicated on the spirit of service and not the spirit of adventure, building a department of guardians and not warriors consistent with the current demands being placed on policing.
Frederick’s police department does not stand alone, but it is an integral part of a mosaic that makes up the fabric of Frederick’s community. There must be an understanding of where policing fits into a broader picture of enhancing and preserving the quality of life in a community that is essential to reaching Frederick’s full potential. It is a collaborative effort with all community stakeholders having a role to play.
Frederick’s new chief has an opportunity to build on the work of those who preceded him, those who have left a solid foundation, and focus on moving the ball forward so to speak. Frederick has had a series of relatively good chiefs and acting chiefs in recent years, leading a department that is in good shape. It presents an opportunity for a good chief to contribute to what has been steady improvement over time.
Opportunity is knocking. It is up to the new chief and a supportive community to open the door and proceed, taking the city of Frederick and its police department to new heights.
Karl Bickel, formerly second in command of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and former assistant professor of criminal justice, is retired from the U.S. Department of Justice and writes from Monrovia. He can be reached at KarlBickel @comcast.net.
(4) comments
How does his family like it here?
Fairness in policing? How about we ask or police to just protect, serve and enforce the law regardless of color, race, gender or creed. That is what law abiding citizens want and deserve.
You favor unfairness as a policy? 😳 That says a lot about where you’re coming from and it’s not a good place.
Good LTE Mr. Bickel!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.