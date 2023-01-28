Every few years, I see a movie that arrives without fanfare and with minimal merchandising excesses.
“Women Talking,” based on a novel by Canadian writer Miriam Toews, and directed by Canadian director and actor Sarah Polley, saw an opportunity to take the ideas behind the #MeToo movement inside a barn on a Mennonite compound, where a group of women spanning three generations fight the suppression that they have been living under their entire lives.
Toews’s book was suggested by actual events in Bolivia from 2005 to 2009, but the film version doesn’t specify a location or a time. Other than their knowledge of the Bible, the women have not been taught to read or write or to have even grasped the power they could achieve through each other.
Their education may have been minimal, but their wisdom, acquired through farm and household labor and child-rearing, helps them gradually arrive at a clear understanding of their abuse, oppression and potential liberation that is the film’s prime subject.
What the women are talking about in the barn for nearly two hours on screen is a result of what some of the men in the colony have subjected them to.
They know that a number of their husbands, brothers, relatives and neighbors have been sneaking into the bedrooms of women and girls at night, equipped with a spray used to tranquilize livestock, and raping their unconscious victims.
Once the colony’s elders have admitted the problem and the secular authorities have gotten involved, the question is how the women in the community will respond.
While most of the men are away from the compound, bailing the accused out of jail, a group of women meet to agree on a course of action. The women have voted in a referendum offering three choices: Do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. The movie films that discussion.
The women, totaling 10 to 15, are remarkable for their eventual cohesion in a situation that could have been fraught with dissension and resentment.
Each of the women brings her own tales of trauma to the group. Some did not even know of the abuses they and their children had endured. Some did not even know they had been raped.
In the end, they knew there was only one solution.
I have not referred to the cast of “Women Talking” because I believe it more important to view the women in their roles and not through the voices of the actors, some of whom will be recognizable to moviegoers.
To listen to the raw emotions of the women — anger, fear, hatred, frailty, terror — you begin to assess the courage required to agree as one voice to leave the only world they have known.
One of the decisions voted on by the women toward the end of their decision to leave the compound was what to do with the children, particularly the sons.
Sons older than 13 would remain with the compound because the women have witnessed male behavior from their fathers and other male adults and did not want to risk seeing similar behavior from their sons. The women determined that the younger children would leave the compound with the mothers and grandmothers.
Three months ago, no one had heard of “Women Talking.” The movie was released to selected theaters in late December.
When my wife and I saw it in Bethesda, the theater was virtually empty. Since then, the movie has received strong critical acclaim both in the United States and in Europe, including a Best Picture nomination for the March Academy Awards, as well as a nomination for adapted screenplay.
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
Another Frances McDormand film. I tried watching her "Nomadland", but I found it too depressing for me to bear. I hope this film isn't as painful.
