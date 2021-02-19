Sometimes things happen that are beyond our belief. Jan. 6, 2021, was such an experience for me: A democratically elected president of the United States eggs on his followers to ransack the Capitol building in the name of saving the country and all the good things it stands for.
The action of the mob was jarring, attempting to harm the speaker of the house and the vice president. It also was a wakeup call for everyone who loves democracy. We know, what happens when a ruler wants to prevail not by the votes from the people but by the force of his/her supporters. The entire opposition and anyone opposing the “dear leader” are herded into jails. Thank God, that did not happen. But the situation was pretty close.
I kept wondering, “how could this happen here?” This is the United States, the richest country the world has ever seen and a rock solid democracy. After some thinking, I came to the conclusion that if the incident of Jan. 6 could happen in the United States then anything is possible anywhere. Then all of a sudden I thought of Radhu. Years ago in India, I had met this 13-year-old boy at a children’s home. Finding him exceptionally brave, local authorities had arranged his stay there so he could learn to read and write.
Radhu had the mark of a deep cut on his face. I asked him, “how did that happen?” He told me nonchalantly, “The tiger did it.” I dug into his story. What I learned was that he and a friend had, like many other days, taken their cattle to graze in a field near the jungle. Unknown to them, a tiger from a distance was watching them.
By sensing danger their cattle stood together in a circle. Radhu’s friend, sensing a tiger somewhere in the woods, ran toward home in a panic. But Radhu felt obligated to stay with his cattle. He carried an ax with him and felt reasonably safe with it. I can’t outrun the tiger but I can kill him with my ax, he thought.
At one point, the tiger jumped over him but Radhu did not panic. Instead, he swung his ax as hard as he could. The ax cut the tiger’s stomach and it fell to the ground. One of its paws cut into Radhu’s face. While running toward home, and losing blood, Radhu stumbled on the grass. At the same time, when the villagers learned from his friend that a tiger had probably killed Radhu, they came running toward the jungle. Halfway to the spot, they found a blood soaked Radhu lying on the grass and still breathing. They took him to the hospital and he survived. They also found that the tiger was dead.
In order to save himself, Radhu did what he had to do. They say: A desperate situation needs a desperate solution. In an utterly unlikely way, a tiger and a 13-year-old attack each other. The boy survives but the tiger dies. Strange, unbelievable things do happen.
Like Radhu, all of us during the current pandemic have been doing our best throughout the last year to kill our boredom and isolation. Just doing nothing and staying physically away from our loved ones have been difficult. We have missed birthdays and anniversaries and we scaled down Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. And missed vacations.
Attendance at places of worship happened through Facebook and Zoom or not at all. The fear of being ill with COVID-19 is still there. With social distancing and mask wearing, we have grudgingly accepted certain changes. With so many people dying every day, we pray and accept things we cannot change as they, beyond our control, bring surprises and heartaches. A moment like we are in now challenges each of us to be both a stoic perseverant and an unwavering hopeful for a better day. In that sense, Jan. 6 was an anomaly and Jan. 20 was a blessing.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His latest book of fiction is “Blown Away.”
"But Radhu felt obligated to stay with his cattle." Too late to tell Ted Cruz this parable.
@Dwasserba
And right on cue, he threw his children under the bus.
Trying to be a good father, my tuchus.
This reads like a "Life of Pi" parable.......but no less effective, if true.
But, "We Know This Much Is True". The first paragraph.
I see the one trick pony is up to her old tricks again and again and again. Her spin is taken from the democrat propaganda machine that is the press and the doctored and altered evidence presented by that oily fish Raskin. I’ll put this LTE in my cat’s liter box, so she can cover it appropriately.
Interesting but not so astute.
Her? As usual you don’t know what you’re talking about PDL603. 🙇♂️
@Awteam2021
PDL stopped reading when he saw the name attached to the article.
Who "her"?
Great story. My father told about a boy in the California mountains that was attacked in his camp by great bear. The boy had only a .22 pistol and shot exactly in its eye. Instant kill. Otherwise the shot would have had no effect at all.
There are event in life that just making an effort is enough and "chance" does the work for us.
What a crock. "democratically elected president of the United States eggs on his followers to ransack the Capitol building in the name of saving the country and all the good things it stands for." Nowhere could you find the slightest evidence that President Trump wanted the Capitol attacked. Swarmed maybe but not in the farthest stretch of the new liberal variation of truth, attacked.
It is easy to blame President Trump but it is a huge national following that wanted the Capitol swarmed in protest. And if real election integrity is not developed by the next election cycle "all the good it stands for " will be a questionable plea.
"Eyes wide shut?"
No, gary, evidence and a trial. Democrats 0, Trump 2.
A pyrrhic victory at best. Not good public relations.
Trump 2, OJ 1
If the brothers who killed the Gentleman at the Fair had been found “Not Guilty” bosco....🤯 and Trump killed many more. You have a funny sense of Justice.
@reek
So sad. So pathetic. You can revise history all you want. It won't stick and your orange god will rot away in prison.
Clearly someone sees today’s political parties as being ‘Democrat’ and a single dude ‘Trump’. The seven Republican’s that voted to impeach aren’t irrelevant, as expressed by the mail-man.
“March to the Capitol and fight” is pretty compelling. He said it 16 times in a half hour speech, moments before the siege (insurrection.) Weeks before, he repeatedly called for his supporter to come to DC to “fight” on Jan. 6. When did Trump say “swarm the Capitol”?
No. Trump is soon to be a “bad man’s boy friend”. Stay tuned.
@jsklinelga
You can deny all you want, but you know exactly what happened. 45 led an armed insurrection on a co-equal branch of government. The biggest reason it didn't succeed is that he could never get the cooperation of the military. It was an attempted coup by putsch and that is all your orange god will ever be known for in the history books.
