Woodsboro Days was revived in 2013 and marked the first time in approximately 25 years that a town-wide celebration had been held. Woodsboro Days was revived as a 5K run fundraiser for the Woodsboro Historical Society being held on the third Saturday of October each year, which this year, fell on Oct. 16. The event over the years quickly expanded into town-wide yard sales with an annual large yard sale and food sale at the Woodsboro Evangelical Lutheran Church. In 2020 the event had to be canceled due to the pandemic, but this year it was back and bigger than ever.
Shortly after I was elected as burgess, me and Commissioner Dana Crum were approached by new resident Joe Williams regarding having a music festival in the park. After discussion, it was decided that it would coincide with the Woodsboro Days and would take place in the afternoon of Oct. 16 after the town-wide yard sales and the 5K were finished for the day.
Originally, it was planned that a temporary stage would be placed in the park, however with the county and municipalities receiving the opportunity to apply for a portion of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Local Parks and Infrastructure Fund, I applied for funds to build a 16-by-24 foot covered band shell for the east part of the town's 102-acre park.
The contractor was to start on the project right away to complete it in time, however Hurricane Ida had different plans and flooded our park very badly. The ground took a couple of weeks to dry out enough for the construction to be able to begin. The contractor was not able to get the roof completed in time for the festival, but I said the show must go on as the festival was already scheduled to happen and the community needed this after the last 18 months of the pandemic. I took up the planning of the festival in coordination with Joe Williams. We had 20-plus vendors and organizations signed up for the event along with multiple food trucks and a beer and wine garden. Joe Williams oversaw setting up the musicians and band, which included Forever Young, Valerie Smith and Liberty Pike, Artie Hill and the Long-Gone Daddies, Coldstream and Charity J.
On Friday, Oct. 15, the weather looked bleak for Saturday in the afternoon, so the decision was made to postpone the music festival until Sunday, which turned out to be a great decision all around. The town was blessed that the weather stayed nice until around 2 p.m. on Saturday, so the 5K went off great with a record-number of runners (46) competing and the Historical Society raising a record-breaking amount of funds for the museum's operations for the next year. The town and churches yard sales had a great turnout, and the town was bustling, which was nice to see after what everyone has been through over the last year with the pandemic.
Sunday arrived and the weather was great. There were over 20 vendors and/or organizations setup with tents in the park along with a beer and wine garden by Links Bridge Winery and Rockwell Brewery and Calypso N’ Roux as the food truck on site. The event began with myself, Commissioners Eckenrode and Cutshall, and maintenance men Mike and Steve cutting a ribbon to officially open the stage/bandshell and Charity J opening with the national anthem.
Due to the success of the weekend event, it has been decided that going forward, Woodsboro Days will not be a one-day event, but rather a two-day event that will continue to take place on the third weekend of October each year. Saturday will continue to be the Woodsboro Historical Society’s 5K run in the morning and the Lutheran Church and town residents' yard sales all day. Sunday will consist of a music festival in the park with vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, beer and wine garden, and of course multiple bands. I plan to continue being the planner and organizer of this event each year even after I (hopefully) get elected to serve as your next state delegate, to keep the community activity going for years to come.
Despite the bandshell roof not being completed in time for the festival, the stage was still able to be used with a temporary covering, and the event was a great success for the community. The roof will be completed in the next few weeks. The community should be on the lookout for a possible event in the spring, and for the next Woodsboro Days Festival which will be held October 15 and 16, 2022. I would like to thank Woodsboro Bank and Trout’s Market for their generous donations and support for the event.
Heath Barnes is the burgess of Woodsboro and a candidate for state delegate in Maryland's fourth district.
