‘I hesitate, Your Honor, to even mouth these scandalous words. But if the Court will allow me, I feel I must.”
So the lawyer not only spoke but sang, in a wobbly, nasal tenor…
“Yankee Noodle went to town
To buy some fettuccine
He wound up spending all his dough
On Mama’s Macaroni.”
The nine black-robed justices tried hard not to laugh, but most hinted at least a grin. One sneezed, one tried to cover a giggle with a cough, and one bit her lip so hard she tasted blood.
“So, Mr. Chief Justice,” the lawyer said, looking into the eyes of the grey-haired man at the center of the panel. “I contend that the perversion of this iconic American anthem, this historic hymn, is, simply put, no less than sacrilegious. It is an abomination, a contamination of patriotic expression for nothing but venal, commercial gain.
“Our Founding Fathers revered this song,” the lawyer said slowly, gravely. “They held it close in their hearts, they engraved it in their souls. We should do the same.
“We should dump this ‘Mama’s Macaroni’ garbage and anything like it into the trash can of unspeakable obscenity, and forever close the lid on its unbearable stench.
“Ban these words!” he hissed.
The justices didn’t bat an eyelash at the florid, impassioned rhetoric.
But a portly, white-haired grandmother in the visitors’ gallery shifted uncomfortably in her seat as she listened to the barrister’s barrage. She fidgeted with the white hankie she held knotted in her lap.
She was the Mama in Mama’s Macaroni. She was the person who came up with the new words for “Yankee Doodle Dandy.” And she didn’t deny that she did it to sell more of her homemade noodles at the Centerville Farmers Market every Saturday morning, from May to October.
“They’re good noodles,” she told herself, trying to bolster her confidence that the legal nightmare she found herself in now would soon end. “Yankee Doodle would have liked my noodles,” she was sure.
Besides, she needed the money the noodles brought in at the market. Medicare wasn’t paying for her new bifocals and she needed new dentures, too.
The Chief Justice, however, didn’t seem so sure Mama was innocent of maligning Yankee Doodle, or was fair to fettuccine, for that matter.
“Will the counselor please explain his fervent interest in purging these words from our cherished American language?” he said.
“I speak on behalf of MASSA, Your Honor,” the lawyer replied. “That’s ‘Make America Sing the Song Again’,” he explained. “It is our goal to restore ‘Yankee Doodle Dandy’ to its place in the American pantheon of music alongside ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’, ‘Home on the Range’ and the themes from ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Father Knows Best’.”
The Chief Justice was surprised. “’Yankee Doodle’ has lost its standing in that gallery of wonderful compositions?” he said, perturbed by the revelation.
“Regrettably, yes, Your Honor,” the lawyer said. “It is MASSA’s understanding that the song has also been perverted by a chain of dog grooming salons called ‘Yankee Poodle’ and by a cheap gift shop franchiser calling itself ‘Yankee Oodle’.
“What’s even worse,” he continued in a voice of intense passion, “we’ve learned a California group is planning a chain of ‘gentlemen’s clubs’ to be called ‘Yankee Bootle.’ I despair to even utter those words.”
The Chief Justice and a majority of his colleagues were stirred and distressed. They murmured among themselves, many nodding, a few shaking their heads. Only two sat quietly; a third rolled her eyes.
Mama, meanwhile, sensing the emotional tide turning against her, had become distressed herself. She didn’t know anything about “Poodle” or “Oodle,” much less “Bootle.” But she was certain, absolutely certain, that there was nothing wrong with “Noodle.” She was doubtful, though, that anyone else in the chamber agreed.
“Excuse me,” she said softly as she stood up to slip out of her seat. “It’s time for me to find my home again. I have some pasta to make.”
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who grows a fair share of Amish paste tomatoes and sells them at the market with Mama.
