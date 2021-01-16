In 1893, Middletown farmer George William Smith and several other Middletown Valley investors chartered the Frederick and Middletown Railway. Reaching over the top of the Catoctin Mountain and into Middletown, these initial rails were the beginning of what would eventually become the primary provider of electricity in Western Maryland.
As the trolley lines expanded throughout Frederick County, so did the availability of electricity. The Frederick & Hagerstown Railway eventually even secured right-of-way to extend electricity along competing rails such as the Pennsylvania into Walkersville to provide more communities with electricity.
Trolley lines throughout western Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and even Ohio merged into a mega-interurban trolley system that ultimately provided electricity throughout three states and became what we know today as First Energy, more locally Potomac Edison. An unintended result of providing trolley service to small communities was the ability to provide electricity. The trolleys faded, but the established electric grid prospered and expanded.
Who would have guessed back in 1900 that our entire livelihood would become dependent on many substations and electric lines built by the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway and other trolley systems. Today, we take it for granted, that is until it isn’t.
Such was Christmas morning 2020.
At around 2:45 a.m. Christmas Day, I glanced at my digital clock to find the normally glaring red numbers blank. The power was out. As I looked out our window, I spotted a white truck with flashing yellow beacon and a brilliant light beam searching the lines. The high winds of the evening brought a large tree crashing down across all the lines stretched along the north side of Old Annapolis Road. The entire area was out of power.
Before long, the cavalry arrived. Seven or eight Potomac Edison bucket trucks with a battalion of manpower were soon hard at work. It was still rather windy, with rain, snow and sleet complicating life for the linemen. But, their dedication and about five continuous hours of work assured children could still have heat in the house to open Santa’s presents and a Christmas dinner on the east side of Frederick County would still be cooked. Just as the Potomac Edison trucks left the area, Flagger Force trucks were riding the road setting up another work zone.
A little after 7 a.m., Xfinity Comcast and contractor Decisive Communications were lining up their artillery for their battle against nature. The buckets went skyward, hovering below the now active power lines to try to restore television and internet that were also compromised by the fallen tree. For almost eight solid hours, workers were hand walking cables through the brush and woods and sorting out the fractured system that was laying in the jungle of multi-floral roses, tree branches and fences. But their diligence rewarded our neighborhood with internet and television by 3 p.m.
In my dispatcher days, I had to work on a few Christmas mornings. But I would usually know in advance I was working Christmas. Call-in overtime on Christmas had the nickname “Dialing for Dollars” as the overtime pay on Christmas is about as high as you can receive. But, pay does not offset seeing your kids open presents. The front-line workers for our utility companies are often forgotten. They are out in the very worst of weather, all hours of day and night, truly risking their lives. We take our utility service as a given, it’s always there. We complain when it takes more than an hour to restore. It takes dedicated men and women to keep our lights bright, televisions on and internet working.
I am sure that Mr. George William Miller had no idea when he started the trolley system that, in the future, the region would very much depend on the electric resources he first provided. And, I bet George Delaplaine had no idea his Frederick Cablevision would ultimately be absorbed into the national conglomerate that much of the nation would depend on for communication.
The 20 or 30 utility workers who spent a greater part of Christmas Day behind my house in the cold, rain and snow are critical workers. They sacrificed their Christmas so my neighborhood had heat and lights and could cook the Christmas meal. They struggled with the environment so families could have a “Zoom” Christmas with their children and grandchildren. They missed their Christmas so we could have ours.
To those workers who missed Christmas 2020, I am personally thankful and grateful. For the many more workers at the many different utility companies that provide our nation with the vital services we all need in this modern day technical world, thanks for all you do every day.
As we begin a new year, I would like to wish everyone a safe, happy and HEALTHY 2021!
Clarence “Chip” Jewell and his wife Kathy are grateful that they were able to have heat and a delicious hot Christmas dinner and enjoy a “Zoom” Christmas with their five grandchildren. This column is dedicated in memory of his Uncle Bernard “Sonny” Shores who retired after more than 30 years as a lineman for Potomac Edison.
