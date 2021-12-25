Well, Merry Christmas y’all. We made it. How about that? After all the fretting and fussing, after all the chasing around and last-minute preparations, we made it.
Maybe not the idealized and hopelessly unrealistic celebrations we see in the movies or on TV, but it’s ours, and it’s just fine. A special meal, family and friends, maybe a Christmas Eve church service, and always, a quiet appreciation of the season.
Some of us are even taking time away from our families and our celebrations to help others mark what can be, despite some tough circumstances, a magical time. Like the staff that is spending part of their day making sure the homeless women and children living at the Faith House on North Market Street in Frederick have their own Christmas.
The residents will be opening presents, baking cookies, making an “edible nativity craft,” watching a Christmas movie, and eating a Christmas dinner and dessert prepared and delivered by volunteers from the Middletown United Methodist Church. Some will spend part of the day visiting family and friends.
Jasmine Sneed, Partnership Development Director for the Faith House, as well as the Frederick Rescue Mission, said that the residents of Faith House will wind up their day with a nightly devotion “celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior.”
At the Frederick Rescue Mission on West South Street in Frederick, the men in the “Changed Life Recovery Program “ tackling homelessness and addiction, will also be opening presents with their families in the morning. Sneed said the gifts have been donated through their “adopt a resident” program where individuals purchase gifts for the men, their children and spouses.
Food is a big part of the Rescue Mission’s day. Breakfast is prepared and served by volunteers. A “full Christmas meal lunch” will also be prepared and served by volunteers, including some from Frederick Christian Fellowship church.
“It’s a special time here as so many individuals come together to make the day and holiday season special for our residents and guests,” Sneed said.
The Salvation Army’s Day Shelter for the homeless, at Grace United Church of Christ on East Second Street, is open every day of the year from 7:30 to 4:30, except today. Staff get a little time off today, being on hand from 8 to 2. And after working 15-hour days from mid-November until right before Christmas, the leaders of the Frederick Salvation Army, Capt. Ken and Amy Argot, are taking today off as part of a well-deserved furlough.
Capt. Argot said staff and volunteers at the shelter will help serve a Christmas lunch prepared and delivered by volunteers at the Frederick Rescue Mission, and will also supervise holiday activities, including giving out donated gifts.
Neil Donnelly, director of the Religious Coalition’s Emergency Family Shelter program for homeless families, said his staff will be “supporting our guests in the shelter who do not have a temporary place (family or friends) to visit for Christmas, with motel placement.” He said they suspended their shelter program, which involves 18 local churches sharing the responsibility of temporarily hosting the families, until Monday.
“This allows for a non-disruptive and more stable time over the holiday weekend,” Donnelly explained in an email. He added that each of the families in the program participated in the Religious Coalition’s Christmas adoption program and will have donated gifts and gift cards “to brighten their Christmas for the children.”
Lots of good stuff going on. It involves not only those established nonprofit agencies that work every day with the homeless and others in need, but volunteers from churches, businesses and individuals who make an extra effort to make their Christmas special.
You already know this, but the need is there all the time. There will always be a need. From what I’ve seen in person or heard from others, those who work with the homeless, the addicted, the struggling, can always use money donations, and especially, volunteer help.
The nonprofits mentioned here might be considered the main players in the business of helping the homeless and needy, but there are others, and they all deserve our support. This would be a great time to decide to help one of them — a delayed, but longer-lasting Christmas present to benefit the whole community.
Jolly Bill Pritchard, who wishes you the best Christmas ever, and a healthy and happy New Year, writes from Frederick, and the home of the extra-large, inflated squirrel. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com
