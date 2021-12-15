I could probably devote a column to each of the topics below, but my thinking often exceeds the column inches allotted to me. Here are some of the things on my mind lately:
Least surprising story of the year — The Democratically-controlled Maryland General Assembly adopted a map for congressional districts based on the 2020 census that gives the Democratic Party the advantage.
Truth be told, since Republicans constitute fewer than 25 percent of registered voters in Maryland, it would take some gerrymandering to help them out. But I don’t remember similar cries of Republican indignation when a Democratic General Assembly in 2002 handed Rep. Roscoe Bartlett a safe 6th District seat for 10 years.
It may be hard to remember, but between 1993 and 2003, Republicans held four of Maryland’s eight congressional seats. Certainly shrewd redistricting is responsible for some of the shift in the delegation’s make-up. But another shift is a Republican Party that has veered sharply right and lost its moral compass. Maybe my Republican friends need to offer better candidates who don’t spout the Big Lie and will address issues voters are actually interested in.
Too much to ask? Maybe. Yet Republicans have won three of the last five elections for governor.
Distressing news from FCPS — The embarrassing revelation that the federal Justice Department had found that Frederick County Public Schools “systematically and improperly” secluded and restrained students with disabilities in violation of federal law was made even worse by the News-Post’s finding that Frederick County leads the state in using these disciplinary methods. Heads should be rolling.
The Board of Education has now announced Superintendent Terry Alban’s “retirement,” (Was she fired? Did she resign?) but the board’s lack of transparency about its decision-making, as well as Dr. Alban’s keeping the board and the public in the dark about the Justice Department investigation, are both inexcusable.
Members of the Board of Education are elected officials. They and the superintendent they supervise have done taxpayers a tremendous disservice by not being forthcoming. More importantly, what’s the plan to correct these abuses to our students?
Frederick leader in the news — Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was featured in a front-page Washington Post news story about the 287(g) program, which is operated by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to empower state and local law enforcement to question, report and detain undocumented immigrants. Sheriff Jenkins has always contended that his office conducts its business in a fair-handed way, and he again asserts in the story, “I have never targeted any immigrant or immigration group.”
The same can’t be said for his deputies. Frederick County taxpayers are on the hook for $725,000 in payments to settle two lawsuits brought successfully against the Sheriff’s Office by an undocumented Hispanic women.
Detention Center operations — I’m chagrined by reports that three different inmates have died at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center during the past 12 months. These deaths are always investigated, but finding the outcome of an investigation is tough.
I’m also concerned that both inmates and officers at the detention center have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past year, and I noticed that the Sheriff’s Office ranked lowest among the county’s departments for percentage of employees who are fully vaccinated.
I would remind readers that some percentage of the inmates — such as those who can’t make bail — may have never been convicted of a crime.
COVID continues — As of Monday, 63 in Frederick County were hospitalized with COVID-19; 57 of them were unvaccinated. Fourteen COVID-19 patients were in ICU; none were vaccinated. More than 11,000 Marylanders have died.
I’ll continue to be perplexed by my fellow citizens who cheerfully adhere to government mandates such as stop signs, TSA searches at airports, and rabies shots for their dog, but feel compelled to challenge a government recommendation for a vaccine that may save their life.
American deaths from COVID-19: nearing 800,000. American deaths from any of the COVID vaccines: virtually zero.
Don DeArmon writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
