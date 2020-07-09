A conservative friend of mine knowing of my career on Capitol Hill accuses me of always wanting some new law or regulation to cure what ails us. Guilty as charged. And as I watch the impressive protests in Frederick and around the United States, one question comes to mind: OK, you’ve got everyone’s attention — what’s next?
Indeed, new laws can have a dramatic effect on our nation. The Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. Social Security and Medicare. The G.I. Bill. The Americans With Disabilities Act and the Affordable Care Act. These are examples where federal legislation transformed our society in big ways.
The Frederick County Council and Frederick city’s Board of Aldermen are considering “racial justice” legislation. That’s a start. But the areas listed below are just a few that will need significant attention:
Justice reform — Does anyone in America really think our judicial system metes out justice uniformly? Conviction and incarceration statistics provide decades-long evidence of this crisis for Americans of color. Bar associations and judges and others who administer these daily inequities need to get behind systemic change.
Police reform — “Defunding” police is poor shorthand for shifting the community response for mental health crises and non-violent transgressions to other than armed professionals. Police departments who train personnel to de-escalate volatile situations have shown enormous success.
Health care reform — The coronavirus crisis, which is hitting Black Americans disproportionately, is one more indicator of how uneven our health care system is. Everyone needs better coverage, and communities of color need special attention.
Educational reform — It’s scandalous that a baby born in certain zip codes in Baltimore (or many other cities) immediately faces race-based obstacles. Education can certainly help, but too many schools in communities of color lag behind. That must be turned around.
Economic reform — The median net worth of Black families is only one-tenth that of white families. That lack of wealth translates into inadequate housing opportunities, poorer job mobility and so many other things. We certainly need to provide job opportunities and eliminate job discrimination, but Black families and the communities they live in just plain need more money and investment.
Voting reform — The 15th Amendment giving African-Americans (just men) the right to vote was ratified 150 years ago, but in 2020 attempts are still widespread to make it difficult for citizens of color to participate fully in our American democracy.
Violence — Our homicide and gun ownership rates are the highest of any affluent democracy, and guns are involved in 2/3 of all murders. The “war on drugs,” which underpins so much violence and resulting disparity in the judicial system, began nearly 50 years ago. We lost. It’s time for new, evidence-based strategies.
Some have called for a “Marshall Plan” for what is needed. But when George C. Marshall outlined the plan for European economic recovery, he emphasized that the plan needed to come from Europeans themselves, and that the plan be a comprehensive solution, not a palliative. Likewise, the Black community needs to step up and turn the nation’s enormous goodwill into a multi-faceted plan that addresses all the inequities and rehabilitates communities in need. The costs will be significant but well worth the investment as we improve our nation.
Some disenchanted protesters want to opt out of the democratic process. But protesting is the easy part. American democracy is not fast-acting. I’d like to wave a magic wand and solve everything overnight, but true changes to institutionalized racism are going to require thoughtful strategies and new laws instituted vigilantly over many years.
A line attributed to Leo Tolstoy goes: “I sit on a man’s back choking him and making him carry me, and yet assure myself and others that I am sorry for him and wish to lighten his load by all means possible…except getting off his back.”
We are poised at a transformational moment in American history. So let’s get off the back and take our foot off the neck of our fellow citizens and get started.
Don DeArmon worked on matters of federal policy for more than three decades. He writes from Frederick. Email him at don.dearmon@gmail.com.
