Some things in life are more daunting than others, more disturbing to the daily balance that we take for granted. We can go through life, absorbing its ups and downs to the best of our ability, but every so often, the bad times seem to pile up and knock us back. When that happens, it may seem that there is no end to it, but telling yourself you are just going through a “bad patch” can help.
A bad patch is always unwelcome, and often worrisome, sad or frightening. In my experience though, if you wallow in it too long, it may crush you, but if you think of it as just a bad patch, it is easier to rise above your worries, grieve to the fullest, accept what you cannot change, and then eventually and inevitably, move on, returning as best you can to living a life that now may be devoid of a loved one, touched by a health scare or some financial, family or personal difficulty.
The point is, we can and do find our way back to normalcy. The road may be difficult and trying, but optimism helps you keep at it until you find your way back.
Events that may be categorized as “these things happen,” which is certainly true, can still be overwhelming when they knock on our door. Recently, it was necessary for me to undergo two heart procedures. A week before the scheduled procedures my mother-in-law, a lovely, gentle woman and the last surviving parent between my husband and me, passed away. One day after my discharge, we faced the viewing and funeral for this dear woman. We then lost two other family members over the next two weeks.
Our latest bad patch seemed overwhelming at the time but as my focus returned, so did my optimism and I realized that we would get through it.
The country right now is going through a bad patch. Having said that, I’m not really sure whether “going through a bad patch” is the right choice of words. I only hope it is because to think that we are all changing into selfish, mean-spirited, hateful human beings for the long haul, human beings who defend the worst among us and forego accountability, is simply too gut-wrenching to consider.
Surely Americans don’t want their children to grow up to become liars, cheaters, bullies, or haters. We don’t want our children to grow into adults who circumvent the law, who are greedy or who care nothing about others.
We should want to live in a country where crime doesn’t pay, where laws aren’t made to hurt people but to help people, where we give help to others when and where we can, and where we learn from history, not hide history.
When I hit a bad patch, I find that the fix always starts with me. I look for ways I may be seeing things as worse than they actually are. Am I ignoring the fact that some unwelcome things are just part of life? Is my temperament or wishful thinking blocking my reasoning? I work to re-establish hope as my anchor, then try to bring things back around.
So, too, as a country, we should start with ourselves. Are we being hypocritical, unrealistic, unduly influenced by those who are taking advantage of us or who have a questionable agenda? Once we understand ourselves, we can work hard to make things right (or keep things right), using our votes on local and state levels, with an eye on fixing things at the top.
Our nation has gone through a bad patch many times, but we have always found our way back and democracy has endured. As always, it’s going to take some work, but I believe there will eventually be a return to civility, integrity and truth in Washington.
In the words of John Lennon, “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one,” (“Imagine,” 1971). Yes, I’m an optimist. Pessimism is too depressing. Besides, as someone once said, “Stick with the optimists. It’s going to be tough enough even if they’re right.”
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
