I frequently get asked, “When can you actually say you’re from Frederick?” People might have lived here 20 years and still feel like newcomers.
So, as a public service on behalf of those of us who have been rooted here a while, here are a few tests you can use to say “Yes, you are from Frederick.”
• You can say you’re from Frederick if... you always had pie when you went to the Barbara Fritchie Restaurant.
• You’re really from Frederick if ... you remember the Barbara Fritchie Cabins.
• And you’re old Frederick if ... you were required to memorize John Greenleaf Whittier’s poem “Barbara Fritchie” in elementary school.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if ... you bought a bagel from the mayor.
• You’re really from Frederick if your car was towed by the mayor.
• And you’re old Frederick if ... you bought your insurance or tires from a mayor.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if ... you pronounce Taney Avenue as “Taw-nee” Avenue and not “Tae-nee” Avenue.
• You’re really from Frederick if ... you remember when Church Street, 2nd Street, 3rd Street and 4th Street were two ways.
• And you’re old Frederick if ... you remember when Market Street was two ways.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if ... you remember when Montgomery Ward closed.
• You’re really from Frederick if ... you remember when Montgomery Ward opened.
• And you’re old Frederick if ... you ordered items at the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store on East Patrick Street.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if. .. you remember when there were three banks on the Square Corner.
• You’re really from Frederick if ... you remember when there was always a cop on the Square Corner.
• And you’re old Frederick if ... you bought clothes from Kemp’s on the Square Corner.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if... you remember when the Whittier water tank was built.
• You’re really from Frederick if... you remember when the water towers at Fort Detrick were checkerboard red and white.
• And you’re old Frederick if... you remember when the water tower on South Carroll Street was the only water tower in Frederick.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if you ... remember when WAFY Key 103 FM radio came on the air.
• You’re really from Frederick if you remember ... when WMHI came on the air.
• And you’re old Frederick if ... you remember when WFMD came on the air.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if you ... dodged trains that ran in the middle of East Street.
• You’re really from Frederick if you remember ... train tracks that ran down South Street.
• And you old Frederick if ... you rode on the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway trolley through Hood College.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if ... you ate lunch on Scotty’s Bus.
• You’re really from Frederick if you ... loved Watson’s Chicken from Watson’s Family Restaurant on West Patrick Street.
• And you’re old Frederick if ... you’re ordered your hot dog “one up, no mustard” at the White Star on North Market Street.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if ... you remember when Rose Hill Plaza was a shopping center.
• You’re really from Frederick if you ... remember when the hospital emergency room was off Park Avenue, not West 7th Street.
• And you’re really old Frederick if ... you remember the Frederick Emergency Hospital (where I was born!).
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if you ... remember when the Frederick Keys played at McCurdy Field.
• You’re really from Frederick if ... you remember when McCurdy Field had a green board fence.
• And you’re old Frederick if ... you remember when the Frederick Hustlers played at McCurdy Field.
***
• You can say you’re from Frederick if you ... remember when The Frederick News-Post had a Sunday paper.
• You’re really from Frederick if you ... remember when the Post was the morning paper and the News was the evening paper.
• And you’re really old Frederick if you ... remember when The Frederick News-Post was printed on North Court Street.
***
Well, my friends, though I enjoyed writing these little quips, the real answer is: You are from Frederick the day you move in. We are probably the oldest new community in Maryland.
Though the roots of our community reach across the ocean to Germany, the blossoms of our great city and county are our people, new and old.
If you’ve just moved into our area, welcome. And if you’ve been here for a few generations, thank you.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a fourth-generation Frederick County native who appreciates the history and tradition of Frederick, and welcomes everyone to Frederick, old and new.
