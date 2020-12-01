Near the start of this year I had a column of mine appear here, discussing the importance of proper procedures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. I didn’t give it much specific thought at the time, but in the back of my mind, I suppose I knew the situation would still be with us by the end of the year.
The end of 2020 is upon us, and behold, the end of the pandemic is not.
There are many reasons for this. Some we may not know. Most we do, and these involve lack of national leadership, and lack of individual responsibility.
If you’re reading this, I’m sure you’ve been doing what you’re supposed to do, and by now you don’t need being reminded by anyone of what the procedures are. While my first column on the subject in mid-spring may have served as a public service to some who hadn’t gotten the word yet, by now I know you’ve gotten the word on what to do. The advice is ubiquitous, even if following the same is sadly not so.
With deaths in the U.S. from the virus approaching 300,000, it boggles the mind that anybody out there would decide they know better than entire establishments of science and medicine what the best practices may be.
So I think it is time to be tougher on others than perhaps we have been willing to be before today. Not only should you go nowhere without your mask and the ability to socially distance, you should refuse to engage people who do not follow these much-proven guidelines for safety. Don’t let even people you love into your house if they won’t do these simple things to prevent the spread of the devastation.
If your employer doesn’t allow you to engage in the proper safety protocol, start looking for something else. The job market isn’t great, but neither is an ICU visit.
Insist in your every interaction to put science ahead of superstition and arrogance. Remember that it isn’t just to potentially keep yourself safe and save your life, but to protect total strangers as well.
It’s difficult. It’s depressing. It has probably started more than a few arguments among friends and family members. It’s getting old, I won’t pretend otherwise.
But it will save lives. And while the country as a whole isn’t doing all it can to do so, you can make your corner of it a safer place by…
No, I won’t tell you. You know by now what to do. Everyone knows what to do by now. For the love of heaven just go out there, do it, and demand everyone around you do the same.
Ty Unglebower is a freelance writer and occasional actor who has called Frederick County his home for his entire life.
(2) comments
I wish there was a magic bullet. But, what do you do when a good solid percentage of the population has had propaganda that supports selfishness and the shredding of our institutions is so pervasive? We have a huge education problem that this pandemic has laid bare. We have a culture that has never gone hard enough at scam artists and a population that easily enough is scammed and will never admit their foolishness as it will utterly destroy their self-esteem.
Best column you ever wrote!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.