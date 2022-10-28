Several years ago, I was asked to help perform a review of the radio interoperability capabilities of emergency communications centers on the Eastern Shore.

As a member of the State Interoperability Executive Committee and director of the Emergency Communications Center in Frederick County, I worked with interoperability issues between eight counties and three states that surround Frederick County. The state interoperability director asked if I would assist the State of Maryland in conducting a needs assessment to assure interoperability communications throughout the state.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription