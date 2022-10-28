Several years ago, I was asked to help perform a review of the radio interoperability capabilities of emergency communications centers on the Eastern Shore.
As a member of the State Interoperability Executive Committee and director of the Emergency Communications Center in Frederick County, I worked with interoperability issues between eight counties and three states that surround Frederick County. The state interoperability director asked if I would assist the State of Maryland in conducting a needs assessment to assure interoperability communications throughout the state.
I my first assignment was to go to the Kent County and Somerset County communications centers on the Eastern Shore. In my role, I would not only meet with the director of each center but also actually sit in the communications center during normal operations to observe and review the ability of the dispatchers to utilize interoperability assets.
The visit to Kent County was all business. As I walked into the center, I could feel the cold reception of someone from the “state” coming to the Eastern Shore. Though a small county with only three dispatchers on duty, the county was very much prepared to utilize various communications resources as needed in the event of a major emergency. Overall, the entire Eastern Shore was very proactive with the establishment of MESIN, the Maryland Eastern Shore Interoperability Network. The Eastern Shore was the first area of the state to enable the statewide Maryland First radio system in each county.
After a pleasant but very formal visit to Kent County, I was on the road to a hotel in Salisbury to conduct an evaluation of Somerset County communications the following day. I was looking forward to this visit as I was friends with the Somerset communications director, Steve Marshall. After a night in Salisbury, I was off to Princess Anne and the Somerset County Emergency Communications Center.
A very friendly greeting from my friend Steve immediately put me more at ease as I entered the radio dispatch room. Again, I was visiting a small operational area with only three people on duty. Though Steve and I were friends, the coldness of the room was again apparent. In my suit, tie and official State of Maryland ledger, someone from the “state” was again invading the Eastern Shore.
My friend Steve looked around the room at the stressed dispatchers and said, “Everything’s fine, Chip’s one of us, his mom’s from Snow Hill.” It was like turning off a light switch. The atmosphere in the room immediately changed to a very friendly and welcoming staff that seemed actually happy to see me. The people couldn’t have been nicer as we chatted all day while I sat and made my observations. I found out one of the dispatchers may have been a distant relative.
This year, I discovered the phenomenon in determining of being “one of us” from the Eastern Shore is apparently a shore standard. As I was attending a recent meeting of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association in Harford County, the newly elected second vice president of the organization, W. Newton “Skip” Carey of Ocean City, asked me if I knew Dr. Jimmy Thomas. When I replied I knew him, and that my mother was a nurse for Dr. B. O. Thomas Jr., he said his wife was related to Dr. Jimmy Thomas.
As we talked about the Dr. Thomases who were in Frederick, I mentioned to him my mom was born and raised in Snow Hill. His eyes lit up and told me, “Well, heck, you’re one of us!” referring to my linage from the Eastern Shore. His exclamation about “being one of us” was the exact verbiage Steve Marshall used when he introduced me to his staff in Princess Anne.
It has become very evident to me that you may live on the Eastern Shore, but unless you have shore blood flowing in your veins, you are not from the Eastern Shore. Which leads to the question: When can you say you’re from Frederick? The answer to this question will be addressed in a later column.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is fourth generation from Frederick County on his dad’s side but has Eastern Shore blood flowing from his mom’s side of the family, several generations from Snow Hill.
