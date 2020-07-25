Dear descendants,
I’ll assume you finally found this after it was tucked away for so many years in that dust-covered chest in the attic. I’m writing this in July of 2020 so you’ll know firsthand what a year we’re having. And also, for when you read an account of this in the history books and say, “No, that couldn’t have possibly happened.”
Well, sir, I’m telling you it did happen. Two of your very own ancestors — that’s us, we may even be your great-grandparents by now — lived in one of the strangest, scariest, unsettling times ever. At least we thought so.
Hard to know where to start. Let’s see, we have this really terrible coronavirus that so far has killed 143,000 people in the United States, 600,000 worldwide, with more expected. Following our theme of “America First and Best,” we’re topping the world in numbers of virus cases and numbers of deaths. Not statistics to be proud of. Might not have been as bad if our federal government hadn’t downplayed the seriousness of the virus, and then handled it politically instead of medically.
It’s also hard to understand how this got out of hand in a country that is supposed to be a leader in health care and disease prevention. What we’re leading in now is nothing to be proud of. It is bad. Schools and non-essential businesses are closed, professional sports are temporarily shut down, and millions are out of work. We’re encouraged to stay home, wear face masks if we have to go out, and maintain a six-foot separation, called “social distancing,” to prevent the spread of the virus. We haven’t seen anything like this in our lifetime.
Believe it or not, because of this pandemic, we have “virtual” doctors’ visits, using our cell phones or computers, instead of actual office visits. I’m half expecting my doctor to tell me, “You’ve never looked better, Mr. P.” That’s one benefit of wearing masks. But the mask wearing, especially important for us in the vulnerable age group, gets tiring.
We stay at home a lot, following government and health officials’ guidelines. We’ve been fortunate to have our groceries picked up by our son and daughter-in-law, along with friends, but you feel like you’re putting them at risk also. Not everyone heeds the mask-wearing advice. That’s frustrating because it has proven to be an effective means of helping slow the spread of this terrible virus.
We’re also in the middle of a major upheaval in our race relations, touched off by incidents of mistreatment by some in law enforcement — including killings — of minorities. We say all the right things about fairness and equality, but our actions as a white majority — a majority for now, anyway — demonstrate just the opposite.
We have rallied, we have marched, we have demanded change, we have even begun to pull down statues of generals and others connected to our war against slavery in the 1880s. Even that famous discoverer of America, Christopher Columbus, had his statue ripped down in Baltimore because of his treatment of Native Americans. If we go that far back, we’re due for an unending round of statue vandalism and changing names associated with famous, but flawed, historical figures.
We’ve also wondered why the angry mobs haven’t defaced the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. Both were slave owners. Wouldn’t be surprising if something wasn’t dug up about Abraham Lincoln, but he’s escaped notice for now.
One more pressing issue this year is our upcoming presidential election. You probably know all about how that came out, but we have to wait four long months. If that didn’t work out well, please know that we had planned to be out of town on Election Day and can’t be blamed for any of it.
Might be a little late to mention this, but please make sure you wipe down this note and the envelope with strong disinfectant. The next thing you need to do is take all your clothes off and throw them in the washer or whatever you use now to clean your clothes. Also, wipe off your shoes with disinfectant. Then take a shower and put on clean clothes. Sure, it sounds silly. After all, that virus that has paralyzed us here in 2020 couldn’t have survived all those years in the attic, or could it?
That’s all for now.
Sincerely,
Your Frederick ancestor, Bill Pritchard, whose e-mail address at the time was billpritchard.1@gmail.com.
