I was glad to see the picture carried by The Frederick News-Post that a young mother was sending her daughter to school wearing the same dress that she once wore on her first day to school. What a powerful message.

I thought and remembered: “The old order changeth yielding place to new.”

Tags

(3) comments

artandarchitecture

"In Frederick County Public Schools, some students do not have enough to eat at home. The lunch at school is their main meal."

"On weekends and holidays, teachers, after knowing them, make sure these kids take something from the pantry with them when they leave. Local charitable organizations help teachers help their students."

"When a child is hungry and looking for something as basic as food, it is difficult to concentrate on math or geometry."

"Children who do not have food do not have many other things, as well. Their sense of depravation builds up anger, rebellion, frustration and all kinds of antisocial behavior."

Welcome to America, Anadi Naik. Your bio says you moved here from Odisha, East India. WE actually have an epidemic of both adult and childhood OBESITY.

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

True. But it’s not that simple. When it is cheaper to buy fast food than the makings of a meal (how do they sell burgers for that price?) and money is limited, you get the calories and fat from whatever that is. I knew young women from further South who shared and ate starch from a box. They ate other food too, but there are different habits people acquire from growing up hungry. I had never seen that. They were as surprised that I was surprised. We had all recently met. This was their normal, “Who’s got starch?” and someone did. Obesity is often linked to negative financial circumstances. I questioned this: “No wonder many of them choose to turn to crime.” In Frederick? I think more choose Option B or C or D. There’s more to being the stuff a criminal is made of than being hungry as a child.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

It's hard to understand why kids are hungry when there are so many ways for parents without means to get good, healthy food. My. Naik, I have to ask, how are being part of the solutions. And if you are from India, what are doing to help their solution for their epidemically hunger population?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription