I was glad to see the picture carried by The Frederick News-Post that a young mother was sending her daughter to school wearing the same dress that she once wore on her first day to school. What a powerful message.
I thought and remembered: “The old order changeth yielding place to new.”
Generations of students have attended schools in many different ways — standard school bus, carpool by parents, private cars, horse-driven carts and horseback. They also have walked on a muddy road, with snow or rain.
In a previous era, learning the three R’s was enough. But today, a child has to learn much more.
The higher the class, the bigger the backpack. Between homework and extracurricular activities hardly is there any time to relax or sleep.
The only relaxation comes from the cellphone: Texting friends, seeing their faces on the screen and talking to them from wherever has become a common thing.
Because of the way the world is now, the telephone in the hands of a child has become a lifeline to safety.
At the same time, a telephone also is a distraction. It helps one’s mind move in all directions.
To study well, students need to concentrate more on the subject matter. However, it is easier said than done.
In Frederick County Public Schools, some students do not have enough to eat at home. The lunch at school is their main meal.
On weekends and holidays, teachers, after knowing them, make sure these kids take something from the pantry with them when they leave. Local charitable organizations help teachers help their students.
When a child is hungry and looking for something as basic as food, it is difficult to concentrate on math or geometry.
Children who do not have food do not have many other things, as well. Their sense of depravation builds up anger, rebellion, frustration and all kinds of antisocial behavior.
Children who grow up in the underbelly of an affluent city like Frederick have a lot of resentment packed inside. No wonder many of them choose to turn to crime.
It has been seen over and over that when children find a purpose, they work hard.
For example, if the parents keep saying to a child, “You have to complete college,” or “You should aim to attend a medical school,” the child gets a purpose as to why he or she has to go to school.
Infusing purpose into a young mind is the job of the adults in the society with whom the child maintains a trusting relationship such as parents, teachers and relatives, and so on.
When the relationship breaks down, the young person is left standing alone. All of us know well as to what happens after that.
That is why a lot of emphasis is put on mentoring a child.
Children from an imperfect home environment have turned out to be exemplary citizens. Whereas children from privileged homes can become a burden to society. There are exceptions to every rule.
Some grown-ups tend to think that they should be able to bend the rules because of who they are. Most of the time, it works for them. When it does not, they find themselves in a tough situation.
In a nutshell, our ideas and actions are intertwined with our persona. The way we carry on in public and private reflects our way of thinking that was formulated by the way we were brought up.
These kids waiting for the school bus one day will be adults and will inherit the Earth from us. It is our turn now to help them become good citizens of Frederick and of the world we have created.
They challenge us to make a world devoid of cruelty, violence and hatred.
Anadi Naik writes from Frederick. His latest book, “Blown Away,” is available on Amazon.com.
(3) comments
"In Frederick County Public Schools, some students do not have enough to eat at home. The lunch at school is their main meal."
"On weekends and holidays, teachers, after knowing them, make sure these kids take something from the pantry with them when they leave. Local charitable organizations help teachers help their students."
"When a child is hungry and looking for something as basic as food, it is difficult to concentrate on math or geometry."
"Children who do not have food do not have many other things, as well. Their sense of depravation builds up anger, rebellion, frustration and all kinds of antisocial behavior."
Welcome to America, Anadi Naik. Your bio says you moved here from Odisha, East India. WE actually have an epidemic of both adult and childhood OBESITY.
True. But it’s not that simple. When it is cheaper to buy fast food than the makings of a meal (how do they sell burgers for that price?) and money is limited, you get the calories and fat from whatever that is. I knew young women from further South who shared and ate starch from a box. They ate other food too, but there are different habits people acquire from growing up hungry. I had never seen that. They were as surprised that I was surprised. We had all recently met. This was their normal, “Who’s got starch?” and someone did. Obesity is often linked to negative financial circumstances. I questioned this: “No wonder many of them choose to turn to crime.” In Frederick? I think more choose Option B or C or D. There’s more to being the stuff a criminal is made of than being hungry as a child.
It's hard to understand why kids are hungry when there are so many ways for parents without means to get good, healthy food. My. Naik, I have to ask, how are being part of the solutions. And if you are from India, what are doing to help their solution for their epidemically hunger population?
