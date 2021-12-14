It seems that each generation always looks back at how things used to be, calling them the “good old days,” and as I age, I find myself sometimes saying the same thing. It’s not that I want to live in the past or that I think we haven’t made some good progress as a society on several fronts, but certain things seemed to have gotten worse.
One of those things is our national discourse, specifically our political discourse.
Last week, we said goodbye to an icon of American politics. World War II veteran, Purple Heart recipient and longtime Republican senator from Kansas, Robert Dole, passed away last Sunday at the age of 98, from cancer. Having myself covered national politics for various television outlets since the late ’80s, I remember Sen. Dole’s tenure and his presidential run in 1996 against Bill Clinton.
As senate majority leader, Bob Dole was a staunch defender of his party’s platform. For the record, I was not necessarily a fan of his politics. For one reason, as an independent filmmaker, I was often applying for arts funding, and Sen. Dole and the Republicans were usually trying to reduce funding for the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA), which affected smaller funding organizations across the country since that money trickled down.
The Republicans’ reasoning was that these “independent” organizations were just another extension of the liberal biased media. A fair enough argument, and at least it was based on sound reasoning. Which brings me to why over time I came to respect Sen. Dole and those like him: because he argued his position with conviction and disagreed respectfully with his opponents. He was a real statesman, and most importantly, he personified decency, which is more than I can say for much of today’s political discourse.
My opinion of the senator was further influenced in the late ’90s, when I had the opportunity to work with his wife, Elizabeth Dole, at the time, American Red Cross president. Despite some small technical issues involved in her live TV interview, it became very apparent that she was a total professional, patient and respectful. A real class act.
Unfortunately, our current discourse is filled with expletives on flags and signs, along with a general lack of respect for knowing how to disagree. We basically began 2021 with an assault on the U.S. Capitol. Was this in the name of freedom? I think not. After all, isn’t “freedom” what our military fights for and defends around the world? Are we inadvertently showing these patriotic men and women disrespect through our inability to have a rational conversation? Freedom is about much more than empty platitudes, it’s about the ability to disagree respectfully without being called names and insulted because you disagree. Freedom is about one party never ruling the country as the majority for indefinite periods of time, whether liberal or conservative, even though some people may think that’s a good idea.
So, here’s my idea: Let’s give ourselves a national holiday gift by making a better attempt to practice more decency with each other. Maybe stay off social media for a week and think of it as a kind of digital detox. So maybe we can recharge in order to find some common ground and look forward to a future filled with a little more decency again — kind of like the good old days.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com.
