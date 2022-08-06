Democrats simply cannot help themselves. The high hopes I had in West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin have diminished, though my high respect for the senator remains.

The pressure he felt from being one of the only dissenting voices in the room (Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema being the other) to stop the Democrats from their basic DNA tendencies — tax and spend — was just too much.

