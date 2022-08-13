On Monday evening news broke that the FBI searched the Florida home of Donald Trump, the former president. In fact, Trump himself informed the world, calling it a “raid” and an “assault.”

While both words are colloquially defensible, it wasn’t some Eliot Ness-style breach with a battering ram or sledgehammer. The FBI called the Secret Service in advance and was let in. But that wasn’t the image Trump and his echo chamber wanted people to have in mind. His statement begins, “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

