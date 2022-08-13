We are Americans. We are hardworking people. We fight in defense of our values. We love our freedoms. We do not have to be told what to think — what cars to buy, what jobs to seek, what leaders to choose.

We want our leaders to be the best and the brightest and independent enough to challenge their own party when necessary, without undue repercussion.

