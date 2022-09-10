PARIS — It’s impossible to recall the last time an American president addressed the entire nation in order to denounce U.S. citizens as a threat to democracy. When President Joe Biden took to the stage in Pennsylvania last week to brand “MAGA Republicans” as nothing less than a threat to democracy, it sounded like the kind of speech that his predecessors typically made about foreign threats or nations that represent competitive threats to America’s political or economic interests abroad. So what exactly are these speeches typically meant to accomplish? And what might it tell us about this latest version?

Typically, such addresses are given by presidents prior to launching military action with the purpose of mobilizing popular support by convincing Americans that it’s necessary in the interests of either their own safety, the spread or preservation of democracy, or humanitarian grounds. Here’s the formula: “I, President X, have authorized military action against group/leader/country Y, as they threaten our safety/democracy/allies/lifestyle. Our common resolve and patriotism will be crucial in the coming times. I also have a message for the people of country Y. Our beef isn’t with you.” The idea behind that line is always to attempt to win the hearts and minds of one part of the targeted group by separating them out from the bad guys being targeted, in the hope that they’ll either join the fight against the targets or sit on their hands and rescind any support.

