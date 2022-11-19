On election night, Donald Trump took to his post-truth social media platform, “Truth Social,” to spin the results. His first utterance was to celebrate Republican Joe O’Dea’s loss in the U.S. Senate race in Colorado. “Joe O’Dea lost BIG!” Trump crowed. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” O’Dea had distanced himself from Trump during the campaign (and Trump attacked him for it).

Soon after, Republican Doug Bolduc lost his Senate bid in New Hampshire by nearly 10 points. In the primary, Bolduc embraced Trump’s nonsense about the 2020 election being stolen, and in return Trump had endorsed him. But days after he secured the nomination, Bolduc reversed course, admitting the election wasn’t stolen. A couple of weeks later, on a QAnon-friendly podcast, he backtracked.

