‘Y es! I get to see my cousins today!”
— Me, when I was a little kid.
“%#& yeah! I get to see my cousins today!”
— Me, as an adult.
Little has changed about how I feel in anticipation of hanging out with a trio of first cousins on my mother’s side that I’ve meshed with since before I can remember.
One of my fondest early memories involves me sitting with my cousin Tim on my cousin Amy’s bed and, while she was elsewhere, using our thumbs to play “Pop the Head Off” her neat collection of Barbies. As those pretty blonde noggins bounced and rolled, Tim and I would laugh and laugh.
With my cousins, Amy, Tim and Adam, we could have fun doing anything together. That included dismembering dolls or being left to our own devices (quite unlike today’s devices) during cramped overnight visits in the remote, smelly Eastern Shore swamplands where our grandparents lived.
For me, that cousin connection was crucial while growing up — having close relatives of similar age who were more like friends to me than the sibling rival who I spent so much time biting and hair-yanking.
I witness my son’s glee whenever he gets to hang out with the three kids who belong to the guy that I used to bite, and it causes me to reflect on the many joyous moments with my tightest cousins.
Even though we’ve lived just an hour’s drive from each other forever, our gatherings have typically been rare. But our bond hasn’t waned. So when we meet up today as rage-suppressing adults with children and mortgages and abnormally strong feelings about everything, especially Tom Brady, it’s like an explosion of energy. It’s a rollicking, raucous good time full of bad language and beers.
And, recently, we’ve grown even closer through a group text string that is quickly cracking the Top 5 Favorite Things In My Life, joining inappropriate humor, Aaron Rodgers memes and, last but not least, my wife and son.
The first text message in June was a photo — snapped by Amy earlier that night at Tim’s birthday party — of my uncle (their father) embroiled in a debate that heated up the kitchen. Somehow, we’d entered a cutthroat conversation that included props (beer cans, a baby bottle top) and a demonstration by my uncle. There was talk of geometry.
At issue: On a bunt, does a left-handed batter or a right-handed batter of equal speed reach first base faster?
I can’t recall the outcome or even if there was one. Many heavy IPAs had been involved. What matters is this stupid argument stimulated more communication between us.
Our texting took off fittingly with the arrival of the NFL season, which has always caused us, like most Americans, to get all worked up and yell at each other over stuff that is completely out of our control.
It became an outlet for us to eviscerate the teams we root for while further cementing our familial affection through similar detestations, chiefly defensive backs who don’t turn around when the ball is coming their way.
This text string has awarded me a greater understanding of all three cousins, my uncle (He attended Woodstock?! He hates Tony Romo’s color commentary, too?!) and even my aunt — who, we’ve learned, is greatly annoyed by her exclusion from this group chat. My uncle has tried telling her that “no women are allowed on the chain.” But that rule kinda has no traction because she knows her daughter is on it.
Sometimes my aunt can’t take it anymore, and she commandeers her husband’s buzzing phone, reads the messages and interjects by identifying herself before sounding off about the subject at hand.
The subject, as stated, is often sports related.
Amy, for instance, is the queen of keen Sports Mom observations. They spark laughter, shock and, for me, envy. It has little to do with the fact my son isn’t an athlete but rather the fact that I miss out on all of the primo writing material unknowingly provided by the insane parents who, according to Amy, populate that world while recording on their phones every hideous game played by their future non-scholarship winners.
Speaking of phones, Tim is probably our least-active texter. Early on, I surmised it was because Tim is so smart, and he realizes that we should focus less on our phones and more on life itself. He’s always been a free thinker like that, including the time in 1986 when 5-year-old Tim decided he wanted to wander off in a crowd near closing time during our Hershey Park trip, thereby scaring the milk chocolate out of all of us as a frantic search convened.
However, as it turns out, Tim — who was thankfully found all those years ago — hasn’t been smart enough as an adult in 2022 to switch to a cellular plan that doesn’t charge him 50 cents for every text he sends.
Adam is our most frequent contributor. Adam is our most passionate contributor. Adam is our most angry contributor. Those facts can perhaps be tied to Adam also being a sports bettor.
Even if he didn’t have skin in games, though, he’d still be lighting up our phones with his distinctly boiling humor and voracious sports appetite. Part of me wishes that Adam had been born and raised in a hamlet of London, because it would’ve been fun to see all he would’ve accomplished as an acclaimed English football hooligan.
In January, we all put our phones down at my house to watch the Raiders-Bengals wild-card game together. The afternoon kicked off with some pregame suds and, as families do, we soon found ourselves breaking into granular elements a vulgar phrase — popular in the 1950s, involving a rope — that our grandfather had apparently once directed at his boss.
And, among us cousins, there was an unspoken appreciation for the man who, rest his soul, is responsible for all of us also being jerks.
Once the football game started, there was much yelling, laughing, betting, beers and belittling of bad defensive backs. It was basically a live text thread.
When they headed home, I curled up on the couch as the next playoff game flashed on the TV. Inebriated by bliss and brews, I nodded off within minutes.
Minus the inebriation part, it was just like when I was a kid and we’d leave their house in the dark after a long family visit. I’d be asleep in the backseat of the car almost as soon as we exited their neighborhood.
Exhausted. Happy.
Those are two words. But, really, no words, no text can adequately describe the satisfied feeling of that classic post-cousin crash.
Except maybe this: %#& yeah
