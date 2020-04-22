In the half century since Earth Day was created, the United States has been transformed into a different country, one in which the need to protect the environment — preserving our beloved home planet — has become a core philosophical belief for the majority of Americans.
It was not always so.
The modern environmental movement did not begin with the first Earth Day in 1970. That honor probably belongs to Rachel Carson, a science writer and marine biologist from Silver Spring, Maryland, who published her monumental work, “Silent Spring,” eight years earlier.
Her book led directly to a ban on the pesticide DDT and set the stage for the vast number of environmental protection laws that would follow.
Carson’s book sold more than 500,000 copies and raised the awareness of environmental protection among millions more. Those people were well-primed for action by the time Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a liberal Wisconsin Democrat, teamed up with Pete McCloskey, a California Republican who was interested in conservation, in the fall of 1969 to conceive of the first Earth Day.
Think for a minute about the circumstances of that era. The country was deeply divided by the Vietnam War, which had been dragging on for five years and would drag on for five more. Richard Nixon, a conservative Republican, had been elected president in 1968, in part because he promised he had a plan to end the war.
Student groups were among the leaders of the anti-war movement that had been organizing massive demonstrations around the country for several years.
According to the Earth Day website, Nelson wanted to tap into the energy of the student anti-war protests and use it to inspire public consciousness about air and water pollution. He and McCloskey first announced an idea for a teach-in on numerous college campuses across the country.
They recruited Denis Hayes, a 25-year-old student at Harvard, to organize the campus teach-ins and they chose April 22, a weekday falling between Spring Break and final exams, to maximize the student participation.
Hayes wanted to make it much more than another campus demonstration, the website reported. He organized a staff of 85 to promote events across the country, involving a wide range of groups interested in conservation, fighting air and water pollution and protecting wildlife, along with church groups and students.
The teach-in was renamed Earth Day, and on April 22, 1970, an estimated 20 million people took to the streets to peacefully advocate to clean up the environment.
Over the next several years, the environmental movement transformed America.
The Nixon administration, seeing it had wide public support, created the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Congress passed the landmark laws of the movement, including the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
For 50 years, Americans have marked this day as an important beginning and as the guidepost to a continuing movement. So many of the goals of those early environmentalists have become ingrained into the social fabric of our country.
Today, even the polluters have to pretend to support cleaning up the environment, wrapping their efforts in the guise of balancing environmental protection with economic development. No one today would suggest doing any project without at least a nod to protecting clean air and clean water.
The coming battles over the environment will center on climate change, and indeed most Earth Day observances this year will feature a call for more efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
The country is not yet united behind the new goal, but the number of climate change deniers is dwindling, and a future Congress may soon be asked to make changes as radical as those made in the aftermath of that first demonstration.
That is why Earth Day is still relevant and important, after half a century.
