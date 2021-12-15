With the sudden departure of Superintendent Terry Alban, the Frederick County Board of Education is facing a daunting and difficult task in the months ahead.
The board must recruit a new leader for the school system, hampered by getting a later start than the other districts in the state who are also seeking new superintendents. More importantly, it must find someone who is able to clean up the mess in the special education department.
No easy task, we know.
Alban bows out after 11 years at the county schools in the wake of a report by the U.S. Department of Justice two weeks ago that the school system had violated federal law by using excessive seclusion and restraint to control behavior problems among students with disabilities.
Alban signed a settlement agreement with the Justice Department promising that the system will end the use of seclusion, overhaul its restraint practices and train staff on appropriate behavioral interventions for students with disabilities. It must also hire new staff, including a supervisor trained in behavioral issues.
In an interview with the News-Post after the DOJ announced its findings, Alban acknowledged the system needed to make changes, but generally defended the teaching staff and district’s approach to student outbursts. She pointed out that teaching children with disabilities is a very challenging job, and said serious behavioral problems crop up frequently.
“I know it’s an area we need to improve,” Alban said. “We have been working on it. We will continue to work on it.”
Shortly after the DOJ report was announced, the board put Alban on administrative leave. Then, on Monday the board announced that she and the system had mutually agreed to part ways. In a news release, the board referred to Alban’s departure as a retirement. The board voted unanimously to approve the separation agreement.
Brad Young, the new president of the board, said Deputy Superintendent Mike Markoe will serve as interim superintendent through June 2022.
“There’s a time and a place for everything,” Young said after the meeting. “This was the right time for Dr. Alban to pursue other interests.”
Young said nine other Maryland school systems are seeking to hire superintendents now, including Montgomery County.
Montgomery has been reviewing a list of candidates since early this year, Young said, so our county is “already late in the process.” This would be a real challenge for Young and the board, even if the system was not tainted by this special ed scandal.
“There’s not a huge pool of people sitting on that bench, waiting to be superintendents and get beat up all the time,” Young told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek.
The DOJ investigation, which covered the last two and a half school years, showed that FCPS used physical restraint and seclusion tactics more than 7,000 times, often in non-emergency situations. Some students with disabilities missed weeks or months of instructional time, a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A review of state records by the News-Post showed that Frederick County used seclusion and restraint more than any other Maryland school system of any size during the two years the DOJ was investigating.
Alban was hired in 2011 and her contract was renewed in 2015 and 2019. It had been set to expire in June 2023. Her annual salary was more than $251,000. In 2017, Alban was named Maryland Superintendent of the Year by the Public Schools Superintendents Association of Maryland.
The school board must seek a top-flight candidate in order to restore public confidence in our school system. It will need someone who is well-grounded in special education and in addressing behavioral problems, in order to implement the agreement made with the Justice Department.
Most of all, it will need someone who is a great communicator, both to lead the teachers and staff, and to communicate with parents and the community about the issues the school system is facing and the steps needed to confront those problems.
This is a big job, and the board has to get it right.
