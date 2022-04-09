A meeting of a school system advisory committee, called to discuss how it would implement state mandates on sexual orientation and gender identity, was disrupted by a mob this week.
A group of self-described conservative school board candidates and their supporters, claiming they were present to advocate for Christian values, screamed the ugliest kind of profanity-laced invective at the members of the volunteer committee. Eventually the meeting was ended because the mob in attendance would not stop shouting.
This was horrible. This was an outrage. This was a blot on our community.
Let’s first break this down. The Family Life Advisory Committee is run by volunteers and includes health care providers, parents and school staff. The citizens volunteer to assist the school board in its work. These are not the elected members of the school board. One member is the wife of the publisher of The Frederick News-Post, but her family connection is incidental to our discussion here. No citizen volunteer deserves the abuse rained down on this committee.
Next, let’s remember that the committee was meeting to discuss how to implement a policy mandated by the state. It was not suggesting a local policy.
The school board candidates encouraged supporters to attend the meeting, and then treated it like a campaign rally. They were there to protest, not to discuss.
The four members of the “Education Not Indoctrination” slate put out a press release saying that they “make no apologies about their participation in last night’s heated discussions.” That was no discussion. They instigated a shouting match, and the group should apologize to the committee and to the whole community.
When a mob is incited to scream and shout and curse, it is a short step to incite the mob to violence. Several members of the committee had to be escorted to their cars by sheriff’s deputies. School board President Brad Young, who was at the meeting, said he was followed for several blocks by someone who ran a red light in order to stay on his tail. This is scary stuff.
We need look no further than across the Potomac River to Loudoun County, Virginia, to see how a community can be deeply divided by such behavior. A similar group opposed a policy — also created in response to a state mandate — related to gender identity in the Loudoun’s public schools. The result was months of angry turmoil.
Virginia was, at the time, in the middle of a gubernatorial campaign, and Republican Glenn Youngkin exploited and exacerbated the divisions in his successful run.
Now, Dan Cox, a Republican state delegate representing Frederick County, is trying to use the same tactics, and worse, as he runs for governor. Cox is regurgitating vile and untrue theories spread by QAnon conspiracy theorists who posit that Democrats are involved in a pedophile conspiracy.
Cox accused Young and other board members of approving a “pedophile-grooming curriculum” in a Facebook post. He said they had “chosen a path of confusion — misleading children for potential chemical castration and sexualized grooming.” This is madness.
Our reporter noted that many speakers at the committee meeting drew similarly false and inflammatory equivalencies between the curriculum guidelines and pedophilia. Espousing weird conspiracy theories spread by fringe hate groups is no way to win an argument or an election in our state.
This kind of behavior is counterproductive to the goals that the slate says it has. There is a reasonable and rational argument to be made about what children should be taught and when they should learn it. But screaming at the advisory committee is not the way to advance that argument.
In addition, the conservative candidates need to reconsider their tactics and turn down the heat on their rhetoric. And they need to do so before someone gets hurt.
The school board rebuked those who incited disorder and said they “will not tolerate abusive or threatening language or action.” They offered a reminder that the conservative slate should heed: “Our children are watching, and our children and community are too important for Frederick County to detour from our caring and respectful nature when discussing issues.”
Well said.
(1) comment
This editorial is revealing for many reasons.
:One member is the wife of the publisher of The Frederick News-Post, but her family connection is incidental to the discussion here. “ Really? I am sure that FNP tries to offer a balanced perspective, for economic reasons if not for any other.But it does not. Unfortunately many I know and ask about certain letters say they no longer subscribe. It explains why we see so many pro pieces.
The bias in this editorial and the use of derogatory comparisons is evident
“to advocate for Christian values, screamed the ugliest kind of profanity-laced invective “ What implications should be drawn?
“ They were there to protest, not to discuss.” Of course they were
“Republican Glenn Youngkin exploited and exacerbated the divisions in his successful run.” Really? Would not a better objective analysis be that he voters of Virginia flatly rejected what they thought was a blot on their community
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.