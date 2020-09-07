Labor Day has evolved over many decades from a celebration of labor unions into the bittersweet holiday that marks the end of the lazy days of summer and vacations. It is the last of the summer’s three-day weekends, with their family picnics and civic parades.
It also is, in many ways, a real New Year’s Day, as much or more a day of new beginnings as Jan. 1.
Though autumn will not arrive until Sept. 22 this year, the season really changes with Labor Day. Cooler days arrive and even cooler nights.
The school year begins, albeit in altered form in this strange and difficult pandemic year. Children have resumed instruction, but they have not yet returned to school in most cases. We are not going to see high school football or many other sports this fall, a loss of one of the most treasured rituals of the season.
But in other ways it will be an almost normal fall. Manufacturers will introduce new car models, and the broadcast television networks will start a new season. The National Football League will at least begin to play.
Whether reflecting on the end of summer or anticipating the beginning of autumn, most of us do not take time to reflect on the meaning of Labor Day, nor do we remember how it was begun. We should.
Labor Day was created at the end of the 19th century to celebrate the contributions of working people to this country and to publicize their efforts to organize into labor unions.
As the website History.com reports, the conditions for workers were grim:
“In the late 1800s, at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States, the average American worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in order to eke out a basic living. Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 or 6 toiled in mills, factories and mines across the country, earning a fraction of their adult counterparts’ wages.”
Labor unions, the website says: “began organizing strikes and rallies to protest poor conditions and compel employers to renegotiate hours and pay.”
The resulting conflicts were often deadly. In fact, the creation of the national holiday came after a terrible clash in the railroad strike of May 1894. The federal government, saying the strike was disrupting the mail, sent the Army to break it up, and the soldiers killed 13 workers.
In the national outcry that followed, Congress tried to make amends with labor by passing a bill making Labor Day a national holiday. It was signed into law by President Grover Cleveland in June, less than two months after the bloody clashes.
Unions were on the rise with the industrialization of America. In 1954, union membership peaked at 35 percent of the workforce. By 1983, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it had fallen to about 20.1 percent and now it is down to 10.5 percent.
As we observe this Labor Day, we have to note that the pandemic’s economic toll has been especially hard on many working people. While the U.S. added 1.4 million jobs in August, and the the unemployment rate fell below 10 percent, the number of people unemployed is still close to 14 million.
Many of them have lost service sector jobs which are generally lower-paying. While most office workers were able to work from home during the pandemic shutdown in the spring, people in service industries were laid off for months.
Service workers have been very slow in returning to their jobs because quarantine rules have restricted businesses in restaurants, bars and other businesses. Many may never be called back.
These workers have been through a tough time this year – not like the 19th century but tough. If you are unemployed, three-day holidays are meaningless. The national economy is slowly recovering, but we still have an obligation to help those who were thrown out of work because of a global pandemic.
Congress doesn’t need to create another holiday to honor these folks. It needs to pass another relief bill, to put money into the pockets of the workers who have been left on the sidelines.
