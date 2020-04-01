Even in our darkest days as a community and a nation, the people of Frederick give us reason to smile.
The United Way of Frederick County started a special campaign a little more than a week ago to support nonprofit groups which are serving the neediest people in the county during the coronavirus pandemic.
The campaign, of which The Frederick News-Post is extremely proud to be a promotional partner, had an initial goal of $100,000. In less than a week, it raised more than $150,000.
That overwhelmingly generous response from you — the residents of Frederick County — as well as the support of our most reliable community philanthropists enabled the United Way to announce the first round of payments to nonprofits far sooner than had been anticipated.
On Friday, the COVID-19 emergency relief fund released $172,700 to local nonprofits.
Four funders — Ausherman Family Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, Helen J. Serini Foundation and United Way — are contributing funds to meet immediate needs. Two others — Community Foundation of Frederick County and Women’s Giving Circle — are reserving funds to meet needs that will emerge this week.
In addition to $15,000 in medical supplies for the community, the Ausherman Foundation gave out $100,000. United Way of Frederick County gave $25,500, Delaplaine Foundation gave $25,000 and the Serini Foundation gave $22,200.
Here is a partial list of the nonprofit groups that received the largest grants:
- Advocates for the Homeless: $15,000.
- Frederick Rescue Mission: $15,000.
- The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs: $30,000.
- YMCA: $23,500.
- Asian American Center of Frederick: $11,000.
- Department of Aging: $10,000.
- Mental Health Association: $17,000.
And they aren’t done yet.
The United Way is continuing to solicit funds to support these and many other worthy charities at a time when demands for their services is surging. More rounds of funding are planned.
“The generosity of Frederick County has amazed us yet again!” Ken Oldham, the CEO of United Way wrote in a letter to the News-Post. “These are extraordinary times that require extraordinary actions.”
We have so much generosity both of money and of spirit to celebrate now in Frederick County.
Start with the doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who are on the front lines of the outbreak every day, at Frederick Health Hospital and at other health care centers, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Add to them the paramedics, firefighters and police officers responding to calls for help, not knowing what they might encounter.
The sheer bravery of these folks, putting their lives in danger to help those stricken by the virus, is inspiring.
Many others are working through fear, delivering packages, supplies and food to the housebound, who are following the instructions to stay at home as much as possible. Others are restocking grocery and drug stores, wiping down the surface of the checkout register between every customer, worrying because the next cough might be the deadly one.
In the face of such courage, it is mystifying the numbers of people who are tempting fate by not maintaining social distancing and limiting their activities. Gov. Larry Hogan is striving mightily to protect this state and its residents, but too many continue to think only of themselves. That was why he had to issue a “stay at home” order Monday.
If you do know of someone who is on the front lines of the fight against the new coronavirus or continuing to serve our community in a special way, let us know. Send your suggestions to citydesk@newspost.com.
