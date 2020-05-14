Dear graduates,
We know that the cancelation of traditional graduation ceremonies — not to mention proms, sports and other events — has been hard on all of you.
You deserve to be recognized for your accomplishments. Because we cannot do that in the traditional sense, Frederick County Public Schools is partnering with The Frederick News-Post to honor graduates through a keepsake publication and a special graduation website.
There are four things you can do to be included in this celebration of the Class of 2020. All are optional.
- Give The News-Post permission to publish your photo on the graduation website, and in the special publication.
- Let everyone know what it’s like to be graduating at this unusual moment in time by answering a few questions. Some of your answers will be included in the publication, and all appropriate answers will be published on the website, which you can revisit for years to come.
- Enter an essay contest. The News-Post will choose a winner, who’ll get a Nintendo Switch Lite, and two-runners up, who’ll win a Tenergy Wireless Bluetooth Beanie Hat. Winning essays will appear in the graduation publication and on the website.
- Let your parents know they can support you with their personal message to you and a photo that will appear in the publication and the website for a small fee.
To do these four things, go to FrederickNewsPost.com/2020graduates and fill out the form by May 31.
While we can’t be together, we can all join together in new ways to honor your accomplishments.
And to all those that participate, please remember this information will be on the internet for YEARS to come. Be wise about what you want to say.
