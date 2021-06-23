In the day-to-day governance of a county as large as Frederick, it is easy for the little person without the biggest voice to get overlooked.
Large businesses that employ hundreds or thousands of workers have easy access to the corridors of power at Winchester Hall. The interests of businesses of every size are effectively articulated by the Chamber of Commerce, but many very small firms do not belong to the group.
Now, the Frederick County Council has decided to help the smaller ones in our business community by giving them a new megaphone.
The council voted unanimously to form a Small Business Advisory Commission that will come up with recommendations for changes to existing laws or any new legislation that will affect small businesses. The commission will have eight members drawn from various sectors of the local small business community.
The bill’s sponsor, Republican Phil Dacey, told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan that small businesses are the “economic engine that drives Frederick County,” and the commission will be a “way to recognize the role” these businesses play.
The pandemic highlighted a need for a body to represent small businesses before the council, Dacey added. When the council was acting as the board of health, he said, members found they did not have a way to directly involve small businesses in discussions about pandemic restrictions.
Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer agreed, noting: “The council’s role on the board of health really did show that there were areas that sometimes the council is not as informed as they could be when they’re making rulings.”
As an example, Dacey said, an advisory commission would be able to tell the council how best to assist small businesses applying for federal funding during a state of national emergency.
The advisory group will be the first commission to be created under the county’s charter government that will report solely to the council. All other commissions that have been created since the change in 2014 report to the county executive’s office.
Dacey said he believes the council should consider creating additional commissions that would be able to advise the council on legislation affecting other segments of the community.
“The council has struggled to find independence from the executive branch,” Dacey told our reporter.
Keegan-Ayer was a bit more skeptical of the need for more commissions at this time because she noted that County Executive Jan Gardner and the council have a collaborative relationship and that Gardner has been transparent.
“I don’t know how much independence is necessary, currently,” Keegan-Ayer said. But she added that the small business commission could serve as a precedent for creating bodies that report directly to the council if the need were to arise in the future.
The council does need to hear from diverse voices when it is considering legislation because sometimes laws can have unintended consequences. It would be very useful to hear from the people who will be most directly affected by a legislative change as early as is feasible.
The public is invited to comment on legislation during the charter-mandated public hearings, but those often come late in the process and are of limited usefulness. This new advisory group, which must meet publicly at least four times a year, has the potential to become a valuable tool for both the business community and the council.
