When you are the very beginning of what will likely be a long and arduous journey, it is really helpful to have a roadmap showing how to get to your destination.
Frederick County Public Schools are in that situation today, as the system begins the process of rebuilding its disgraced special education department. There is so much work to be done, but thankfully there is a map to follow.
It was developed in Calvert County by a committed school system with the impetus of a concerned parent. And now the special ed students of Frederick County can benefit from it.
That is the message of the inspiring story by News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek in last weekend’s paper.
The concerned parent in Calvert County was Guy Stephens, who started his journey after his son was traumatized by being restrained and secluded in his classroom.
Stephens dug into the reports being generated and found that the county school system was using those methods at a rate higher than any other county in the state — except Frederick, of course.
The Calvert school board was shocked. In the last three years, Calvert County has drastically reduced its use of restraint and all but eliminated seclusion. District officials told our reporter that the actions were taken, in large measure, because of Stephens.
As is so often the case when an organization must make big changes, it takes strong leadership and training. Educators had to adjust their thinking about discipline and crisis prevention, and revise training practices.
To their credit, the leaders of Frederick County Public Schools invited Stephens to meet with them to discuss the issues here. And he will be returning for more discussions.
“I said, ‘Look, I understand this position you’re in right now,’” Stephens told our reporter about his conversation with Mike Markoe, FCPS’ interim superintendent. “I’m sure you wish you weren’t in this position, but you are.
“So the question is, what can you do?”
Our answer is, FCPS needs to totally rebuild its special education program, primarily because the U.S. Department of Justice is forcing changes. The department announced in December that the district had misused seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities, and required the system to agree to a number of changes.
In addition, though, FCPS needs to rebuild the trust of our community in its competence. The leadership and the school board must admit the problems and work with the community on solutions beyond the Justice settlement.
Calvert County decided one way to move forward was to contract with Ross Greene, a clinical child psychologist who taught at Harvard Medical School for more than 20 years and now runs a nonprofit called Lives in the Balance in Portland, Me.
Greene teaches crisis prevention. He told our reporter that most training for educators and caregivers focuses on what to do when a student’s behavior has gotten out of control. But by then, Greene said, “we’ve already missed the boat.”
Seclusion and restraint are often called as crisis prevention, but Greene said any situation that requires restraint is, by definition, a crisis.
For Guy Stephens, changing the way schools deal with special needs children has become his life’s work. He founded Alliance Against Seclusion and Restraint and more than 16,000 people follow the organization’s Facebook page.
In a few weeks, he will return to Frederick, at FCPS’s invitation, to speak in a community forum at The Arc of Frederick County. He hopes Frederick is about to embark on a path similar to Calvert.
“This is an opportunity,” Stephens told the FCPS officials he met with last month. “It may not seem like it, but you have an opportunity to turn this around.”
Our community is hopeful that will happen.
