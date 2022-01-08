A new program in the city of Frederick offers real hope for a long-term reduction in street crime by diverting nonviolent, low-level offenders to get help from the health department rather than being thrown into jail.
Local law enforcement officers will work with staffers from the county health department in the program called Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD). The idea is to get people with drug and mental health problems the help they need early enough that they do not become career criminals.
Diverting people from the criminal justice system into a program of “long-term harm reduction street-based peer case management” is a winning idea.
The health department’s research into city police records shows an astounding fact: almost all of the citations issued by police and more than half of the arrests in 2019 could have been avoided if this program were in place.
Andrea Walker, director of the department’s Behavioral Health Services Division, told News-Post reporter Mary Grace Keller that 90 percent of the people issued civil citations and 56 percent of those arrested would have been eligible for LEAD.
Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said arresting low-level offenders who really just need assistance in getting county services is not an effective way of preventing crime.
“Our officers are routinely called upon to deal with non-violent, low-level offenses committed by individuals struggling with issues such as addiction, homelessness, and behavioral health problems,” Lando said in a statement. “Arresting and prosecuting these people has proven time after time to be an ineffective way of deterring criminal activity and does nothing to help these individuals get their lives back on track. LEAD is not a free pass but rather provides an alternative solution to the criminal justice system in these cases.”
Program manager Jessica Ellis said people can be directed into the LEAD program by being arrested, or by receiving a civil citation or by being referred by a social contact.
Police officers who have been trained in the LEAD program will use their discretion when offering the diversion to eligible people, such as someone who faces charges for misdemeanor possession of drugs.
If the officer decides to offer a referral, a peer case manager will respond immediately to begin an intake process. Case managers will be provided by the Behavioral Health Services Division.
“Case management proactively supports individuals, meeting them where they are, while not waiting for them to walk into an office,” Ellis wrote in an email. “Peer case managers use their personal experiences and extensive training to build relationships with participants, helping them identify needs and connecting them to resources and services to assist them in accomplishing their goals.”
The department has been researching diversion programs from around the country for four years, seeking the best way to adapt a program for Frederick.
Ellis said the health department and city police conducted a pilot program that embedded peer staff with police downtown, to further refine the details of the program.
A policy coordinating group has been meeting for about a year to develop criteria for eligibility and other policies. That group has included city police, the county State’s Attorney’s Office, the city of Frederick and Office of the Mayor, the Public Defender’s office and the county Division of Parole and Probation.
Behavioral Health Services has invested about $100,000, adding several positions including a program manager and peer staff. In addition, the Maryland Department of Health provided harm reduction funds, Ellis said.
LEAD offers great hope both for decreasing street crime and getting troubled individuals the help they need rather than putting them into the criminal justice system, with all of the bad outcomes that can follow.
In addition, LEAD could improve the business climate in Frederick by making people feel safer on the city’s streets, a result that would be welcomed by all. We wish the health department and the police great success in implementing this program.
(17) comments
Study done at Princeton showing that increasing the police force can be cost effective. See: https://www.princeton.edu/~smello/papers/cops.pdf, so how about a dual strategy? Lead for low level crimes and increased police force for higher level crimes if people think the level for serious and/or violent crime is currently too high.
[thumbup]
The LEAD Program in Seattle started in 2011/13 timeframe and take a closer look at it today... in May of 2020 the Mayor withheld increase funding for it because the data could not support the claims of reducing crime and if you have been to Seattle going back in the late 80s thru today... the crime rate in Seattle in the last decade and the health of the city is in shambles. So yes we need to look at other ways to deal with minor crimes and at the same time deal with the criminal element in such a way to be more of a deterrent besides providing another social service to those who still cannot do the right thing in society....
Boomer631B; I believe the LEAD program in Seattle started in 2011. From: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S014971891630266X
Compared to controls, LEAD participants had 60% lower odds of arrest during the six months subsequent to evaluation entry; and both a 58% lower odds of arrest and 39% lower odds of being charged with a felony over the longer term.. There are several variables that have led to Seattle's current problems.
Yes and as a frequent business traveler to that city over many years one key component as a variable is their soft stance on crime at all levels... and it continues... and I like your metrics but exactly how many participants actually decided to take part in the program versus those who did not and then did we track those individuals in the program and not in the program to see what they actually did related to crime? If not do we really know? Things must change no doubt because we are a society of laws and for those who break them even ones we feel are minor tend to let them feel like breaking other laws no big deal!
This makes a lot of sense! Did Lando come up with this idea, if not who did? They should be complimented! Cut down on crime and save everyone time, money and grief. If the idea was yours, Lando, thanks!
"The department has been researching diversion programs from around the country for four years, seeking the best way to adapt a program for Frederick."
No Dick, it was not Lando's idea.
While I have no problem with this program, please don't ignore the rights
of law abiding citizens to be protected from the criminal elements. If these
persons continue to commit crimes or if it is seen that the types of crimes
become more violent or increase in frequency, then they need to be addressed
as a public safety concern. Also if these offenders have previous criminal
histories that needs to be taken into account.
Don't do like so many of these liberal area have done and sacrifice law abiding
citizens rights to be safe in the name of some liberal idealogy.
RG, lock everybody up and then blame higher taxes on those darn liberals for taxing and spending. That is what we need more conservatives that don't know their head from their butt.
Well, Dick, we sure as hell don't need any more liberals that don't know their head from their butt. We have way too many of them as it is.
True, but why is it that there are more Republicans that have that problem? Could it be because they have myopic vision. Is that your problem?
The Health Department is awesome. Recognize that they are still doing innovative work during a pandemic.
First and foremost, hats off to the Health Department and the Frederick City Police for instituting a program aimed at getting to the root cause of a problem. However, I do have two concerns.
LEAD is not new to policing, Seattle, Washington implemented it and has been evaluating it for over a decade. Why does it take over a decade for a forward leaning program to reach Frederick?
Additionally, why isn’t the sheriff’s office involved? The problem being addressed by LEAD does not stop at the city-county line.
That having been said though, kudos to the Health Department and City Police Department. Please keep searching for and trying strategies and tactics show promise!
Karl, would you implement it after you are elected this year?
DickD: By then there should be sufficient preliminary data to tell if the program is working in Frederick. If so, I would try to get the Sheriff's Office involved.
Maybe the sheriff's office isn't involved because it's effectivness is still unproven.
C.D. You say the program hasn't been proven, why do you say that if it was tried and proven on the west coast and Lando doesn't have a problem with it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.