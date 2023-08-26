Education does not end when the dismissal bell rings. Learning can and must continue when children are at home.
Frederick County Public Schools students in grades three through eight improved on math exams last year, and performed among the best school systems in the state — though still below pre-pandemic levels.
On the Algebra I test for the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP), 26% of FCPS students earned a proficiency score, which is the fifth highest in the state and significantly better than the statewide average of 17%.
Even better, 36% of FCPS third through eighth graders earned proficient scores on their math MCAP exams, compared to the statewide average of 25%.
Those are encouraging numbers as the district seeks to recover from the disruptions and failures of education during the pandemic.
As one step to remedy the slippage, the Board of Education has decided to renew its contract with TutorMe, a Los-Angeles based company that provides on-demand tutoring in hundreds of subjects.
The service began in 2021, but the problem with the program is that too few students are taking advantage of it.
The district pays TutorMe for licenses to cover all 24,000 middle and high school students, but last year, just 3,231 FCPS students were considered “active users.” The previous year, 5,500 students were actively using it, still low compared to the number of eligible students.
TutorMe agreed to lower the price per license from $15 to $14, but the cost still will be about $336,000, according to Bill Meekins, the district’s purchasing manager. The money comes from grants, not the taxpayer-funded operating budget, but it is still a lot of money.
The district said it plans to increase efforts to publicize the service, hoping that more students will use it. The system should make every effort to get underperforming students — especially those from lower-income families — to take advantage of the extra help.
Laila Watkins, an FCPS teacher specialist, noted that some families can afford to hire private tutors, but many cannot. TutorMe “bridges that gap,” she told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek. “We see TutorMe as really an equity push for our students.”
Officials bought enough licenses for everyone, because they thought it was important to make sure every student could access the platform. It’s a commendable goal, but the execution was lacking. With the contract renewed, the staff has another chance to get students and their parents on board, and to get our money’s worth out of the service.
In another development reinforcing the role that home life can play in children’s education, school board member Jason Johnson has proposed that the system reconsider its approach to homework assignments.
Johnson, who has a master’s degree in education, said he has long had an interest in the overuse of homework. He said research has shown that it is not helpful in increasing achievement.
In a presentation to the board, he noted that, in countries with some of the highest performing students, far fewer hours are devoted to homework than in the United States.
Johnson told the board that excessive homework loads led to sleep deprivation and decreased participation in extracurricular activities. He said it could harm students’ mental health more than it aids their academics, and noted that recent reports showed that Frederick County had high rates of depression and suicidal ideation.
The presentation was thoughtful and well-researched. It is available on the FCPS website and is worth your time to review it.
The board should give a great deal of thought to his ideas to create a board policy on homework, to help guide the school district staff as they review the homework regulations for teachers.
I favor tutors. In fact, there is room for more comprehensive and less expensive tutoring to enhance what we have now. AI computes can monitor a student doing home work and provide help where and when they have trouble. Individual assistance at every step.
However, I was in high school when my family farmed and when I got home in the afternoon, I spent my time with farming and taking care of stock. That kept me busy and sometimes wore me out. School work did not get all of my attention. In Texas that did not matter so much. But my grades did show the lack of time for home work.
FNP admin / you’re slackin. There has been new activity with the Trumpkins criminal case in the pacer website. And you haven’t reported it.
Definitely agree with the homework proposal.
