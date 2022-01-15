From the initial reports last month, we have known that something went terribly wrong in the Frederick County Public Schools’ special education program.
But until last weekend, we had no idea just how wrong the system’s overuse of restraints and seclusion on special needs children actually was. We knew about the numbers, but until we read the shocking article by News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek, we did not know about the children themselves.
And what happened to those children in Frederick County classrooms was a nightmare of abuse that shames us all — the school system and its leadership, the school board and the entire community.
What we knew was bad enough. The U.S. Department of Justice found the system performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students during school years 2017-18, 2018-19 and the first half of 2019-20.
In a settlement agreement, the system agreed to immediately end its use of seclusion, overhaul its restraint practices and train staff on appropriate behavioral interventions for students with disabilities.
Maryland data found Frederick County used these rough methods of controlling children with special needs – which by law are only supposed to be employed to protect against “imminent, serious physical harm” – far more than any other system in the state.
But our reporter put names and faces to those children, spelled out the ways in which staff evaded the law in some cases and showed the lasting damage done.
She told the story of James, an 8-year-old who was locked up on his first day in third grade for about three hours. State law forbids secluding a child for more than 30 minutes, but FCPS staff recorded James' seclusion time in sequential half-hour chunks.
Our reporter told the story of Zeke Boddicker, who was locked up 206 times and restrained 71 times in less than one school year. And of Shadin Goodin, a second-grader who was restrained 42 times and secluded six times, according to his mother.
Parents told Atelsek that children who have experienced repeated restraints and seclusions are angrier, sadder and more afraid.
These stories represent the human toll of the school system’s failure.
Do not read this as an attack on special education teachers or assistants, most of whom are among the most dedicated employees of the schools. Teaching in a special ed classroom is extremely difficult, and sometimes it can be dangerous work.
But by all accounts, excessive use of seclusion and restraint hurts children and frequently makes their behavior worse. Ross Greene, a clinical child psychologist who taught at Harvard Medical School for more than 20 years, told our reporter the practices are especially harmful because they happen at the hands of adults whom children have been taught to trust.
This is a failure of leadership, of staffing, of supervision and training on a horrifying scale.
The administrators of the school system, starting with former superintendent Terry Alban, share this blame. The special education department’s leaders share the blame. The county Board of Education must share the blame for not providing the staff and resources needed.
Now, the Maryland Department of Education is conducting what it called a “top-to-bottom” review of its existing regulations and procedures concerning seclusion and restraint. It is overdue. All school systems must report on their use of such measures every year, and those reports are publicly available. The state, the board and the system should have known that we had a problem.
The department said it is developing an action plan to “provide increased oversight and corrective measures” to ensure students statewide, and in FCPS in particular, are protected from “harmful and ineffective practices.” That is all to the good, but the school system need not wait for a state report to begin changing its ways.
It must start with hiring behavior specialists who can train and support special ed staff in dealing with difficult children. The action plan between the system and the DOJ specifies what needs to be done.
This is the very definition of an emergency.
Beyond that, the school board and the system administrators owe a very public, very detailed apology to the children who have been harmed, to their parents who are left to cope with the damage, and to the community at large for besmirching the good name of Frederick County Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.