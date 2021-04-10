A judge’s ruling has turned down the heat on the long-simmering dispute between Frederick County government and its firefighters’ union, but the issue is far from resolved.
This goes back to a ballot question approved by voters in 2018, which changed the charter rules on collective bargaining between the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 3666 and the county. The new rules included a requirement for binding arbitration in the event that the sides could not reach an agreement during collective bargaining.
After a year of debate and discussion between the county and the union, the County Council in early 2020 passed legislation to comply with the requirements of the new charter language. But the union hated the law, saying it does not comply with the language approved by the voters, because the council reserved the right to overrule an arbitrator’s monetary award.
This has been a mess from the beginning of this fight. The union gathered signatures to put the question on the ballot, and then campaigned by asking voters to “support your local firefighters.” And who doesn’t support firefighters? So the question passed with 70 percent approval.
Few of those voters likely understood the implications of the change. The union has argued ever since that an arbitrator should have the power to force the county to pay for salary and benefit increases, even if the county says it cannot afford them.
The county might have done a better job of informing voters as to what the ballot question would actually do, but County Executive Jan Gardner was in the middle of a re-election campaign, and County Council members were waging a bitter campaign of their own. The firefighters' question was not at the forefront of anyone’s mind.
Instead, the battle began with the enabling legislation. County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater helped lead a workgroup and then drafted the legislation to satisfy the charter change. The council passed the bill in early 2020, over union opposition.
The union leaders argued the bill did not satisfy the will of the voters because the council can still cut funding from any decision made by a third-party arbitrator.
The union sued the county last October seeking to have the new law declared invalid. But Circuit Court Judge Bibi Berry in March ruled in favor of the county and dismissed the case. The judge did not rule on whether the county or the union was correct on the validity of the law; she said the case was premature.
Bryon C. Black, the county attorney, explained in an email interview that, “The judge dismissed the case on the grounds of ‘ripeness’, a legal theory that governs when a matter can be heard by the court. Here, Judge Berry found that there was no actual dispute between the County and the IAFF at this time.
“Judge Berry’s ruling was that the IAFF needs to have a specific dispute before it files a lawsuit challenging the County Council’s law. It cannot proceed with a lawsuit just because it disagrees with the law that was passed.”
The county and the union negotiated a three-year contract in 2019. The county agreed to give union members salary increases averaging 16 percent plus other financial benefits over the life of the contract.
“The County argues that there cannot be a dispute for a court to resolve until the contract expires,” Black said. “Even then, if the IAFF and the County come to a new agreement, there would be no reason to involve the court.”
We have previously criticized the charter change, because binding arbitration is like the nuclear option in labor negotiation. With the prospect of being forced to submit to arbitration, the county might agree to an overly generous, unwise contract.
We strongly believe that elected officials should have the final word on how taxpayer funds are spent, including in a labor contract.
For now, it appears, the dispute is delayed until 2022, when a new contract must be negotiated. If negotiations were to reach an impasse, the power of the arbitrator might then be tested. But this issue is going to loom over the heads of county officials for years, all because of a ballot question that should never have been approved in the first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.