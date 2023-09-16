Living in the land of plenty — as we are in the United States, in Maryland and here in Frederick County — it can be too easy to overlook those who do not share in the bounty.
Our community is very lucky to have an organization like the United Way of Frederick County to remind us that too many of our neighbors are sometimes struggling just to get by. A lot of folks are working hard, trying to make their way, but are just one major repair bill away from economic trouble.
Every two years, the United Way counts the working poor households that it calls ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Each time, the numbers are somewhat shocking.
The number and percentage of financially struggling households here increased in 2021, despite robust efforts by the federal government to soften the effects of the pandemic.
The percentage of households increased by 4 percentage points, from 32% to 36%, between 2019 and 2021. The 36% of households includes 7% that are living below the federal poverty level, according to the report.
Ken Oldham, the president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, told News-Post reporter Clara Niel that the increase in ALICE households reflects an increase in the overall county population, which jumped from around 261,000 to around 280,000 between 2019 and 2021.
United Way usually releases its ALICE report every two years, Oldham said, but this time it waited an extra year to try to get more accurate numbers.
Oldham said the 2020 census had “huge data gaps” because it was difficult to compile data during the pandemic, so researchers instead relied on 2021 data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Oldham said the researchers compared 2021 to 2019, which had the most recent comparable data, to keep the continuity of two-year study.
The federal poverty level for 2021 was $12,880 for a single person and $26,500 for a family of four. The federal poverty level is determined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI), Oldham said.
It is used to determine which families and individuals can receive federal benefits like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Most ALICE households can’t qualify for federal programs, but also don’t make enough money for basic survival, Oldham said. The ALICE survival budget, based on 2021 data, is $47,220 for a single person and $97,800 for a family of four, the report showed.
In the 2020 report, based on 2018 data, the ALICE threshold was $47,268 for a single person and $109,176 for a family of four. The federal poverty line was $12,140 for a single person and $25,100 for a family of four.
If the number of affected families is sobering, the next ALICE report may be even worse. The New York Times reported this week that the poverty rate nationally has skyrocketed in 2022:
“Poverty increased sharply last year in the United States, particularly among children, as living costs rose and federal programs that provided aid to families during the pandemic were allowed to expire.
“The poverty rate rose to 12.4% in 2022 from 7.8% in 2021, the largest one-year jump on record, the Census Bureau said Tuesday. Poverty among children more than doubled, to 12.4%, from a record low of 5.2% the year before.”
The Times article went on: “The increases followed two years of historically large declines in poverty, driven primarily by safety net programs that were created or expanded during the pandemic. Those included a series of direct payments to households in 2020 and 2021, enhanced unemployment and nutrition benefits, increased rental assistance and an expanded child tax credit, which briefly provided a guaranteed income to families with children.”
Locally and nationally, the past few years have shown how serious the problem of poverty is, both here and around our nation. But the brief expansion of safety net programs showed just how successful we can be in helping lift families out of poverty, if we have the will to do so.
The ALICE report should be a call to action.
