At last, the state of Maryland seems to be moving toward a feasible — though still imperfect — plan to conduct the November General Election.
On Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan gave up on his notion to conduct a “normal” election during these most fundamentally un-normal times. Hogan approved a revised proposal by the state Board of Elections to open a limited number of centers for in-person voting on Election Day, Nov. 3, rather than the traditional precinct-based polling places that he had been seeking.
Local boards of elections have been warning they would not be able to staff the full number of polling places because so many of the people who traditionally sign up to work have declined to participate. Most of the poll workers are retired people who are in the most vulnerable group for contracting the coronavirus.
The state board was told last week that nearly 40 percent of the poll worker jobs were vacant, and more experienced workers were expected to opt out before voting begins.
Hogan had been pushing for opening all polling places because the June primary, where polling places were limited to just a few per county, saw long lines and wait times in several communities, particularly in Baltimore city.
Hogan told elections officials he feared fewer polling places could potentially disenfranchise people who could not or would not wait for hours to vote. We believe the governor’s concerns are well-founded, but we are glad he recognized that the idea of opening all precincts was unrealistic.
The plan is to have 360 “voting centers” rather than more than 1,800 precincts. They will be housed in every public high school, along with big community centers and other locations. Voters would be permitted to go to any center in their home county rather than going to the precinct in which they are registered. Hogan should be ready to mobilize the state workforce to staff the polling places if insufficient election judges agree to work.
Our hope is that by encouraging people to vote by mail, along with opening early voting places in late October, the state will be able to minimize the in-person turnout enough to avoid long waits and long lines at the voting centers.
The best idea for insuring that everyone can safely and easily vote remains widespread use of mail-in voting. As we have previously said, the best way of accomplishing this is to mail a ballot directly to every registered voter.
The governor and the Republican majority on the state election board continue to resist this solution, instead planning to mail an absentee ballot request form to every voter.
It is fairly simple to mail an application to every registered voter in the board’s database. But when the requests are returned, they will have to be processed individually, and then an official ballot mailed out. That is more time-consuming and with more steps than needed. We hope the governor and the state board will reconsider.
The other flaw in the current plan is that, under state law, absentee ballots cannot be counted until two days after the election.
Stuart Harvey, Frederick County’s elections director, said that in the June primary, local boards were permitted to start the count in May. He is hoping that the state board and the governor will permit that again, but no decision has been announced so far. The board is meeting Wednesday to finalize plans.
If hundreds of thousands of Marylanders vote by mail, the count will take a lot of time, and could delay the election results by days or even weeks.
With President Trump already casting doubt on the validity of the election precisely because mail-in voting is expected to be widespread, allowing the count to be delayed could further erode public confidence.
We are talking about a foundation of our Republic here, folks. Nothing is more important than protecting the integrity of the electoral process.
Absentee ballots must be counted at local boards of elections as they arrive. The results should be kept secret until after polls close on Election Day, but the vast majority of the work should and can be done before Nov. 3.
Voter fraud is insignificant. Trump is out spreading lies and when he loses, as he will, he will have to be dragged out of the White House.
