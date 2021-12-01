We are not back to the beginning of the pandemic — despite the sometimes-chilling parallels to the bleak days of early 2020 — but as everyone from President Biden on down says, it is a time for concern.
The scary new omicron variant appears to be spreading at an alarming rate, but we do not know yet how dangerous it will be. Most comments from scientists start with words like “maybe,” “we just don’t know” and “it’s too early to say.”
We know some things. The Washington Post reported that omicron “is distinct from other variants in another crucial way: There are a greater number of mutations. Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation in South Africa, said there are more than 30 mutations in the spike protein, the part of the virus that binds to human cells, allowing it to gain entry.”
That is far more mutations than in the delta variant, the most significant and dangerous variant identified up to now.
Thankfully we have much better tools as a society and a community than we did when the COVID-19 coronavirus exploded throughout the world. We don’t start this battle in the pandemic flat-footed and in denial, like we did at the beginning of 2020.
As the Frederick County Health Department said, we know the best methods for suppressing the spread of the virus: vaccination, testing, isolation for those ill or infected, and quarantine for those exposed.
As of Tuesday, no cases of the variant had been identified in the United States, but it is likely to be just a matter of time. And when it comes to America, it will likely come to our community. Frederick is on the edge of an international city and our scientific community attracts visitors from around the world. Maryland and Frederick will be affected.
In an email Monday, Rissah Watkins, the county Health Department spokeswoman, told the News-Post that it remains uncertain how transmissible the new variant is or how well vaccines and immunity from prior infection protect against transmission, severe illness and death.
“Despite uncertainties, it is reasonable to assume that currently available vaccines offer some protection against severe disease and death,” she wrote.
Unfortunately, the spread of the new variant is hitting just as positivity rates are already climbing in Frederick. As of Monday, the county had 44 new COVID cases and a rising seven-day positivity rate of 7.38 percent — the highest it’s been since late January. Thirty-four people were hospitalized in the county on Sunday because of the virus, including nine who were in intensive care.
This is no time to relax our guard against the virus, no matter how tired you are of this struggle. If you have not been vaccinated, now is the time to get one. If you have, make certain you get the booster shot.
As for masks, you need to really think about the risk you are taking if you are going indoors in public places like stores and arenas without one.
The county’s Board of Health — which is composed of the county Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, County Executive Jan Gardner (D) and the County Council’s seven members — decided not to impose a mask mandate, because they were concerned that it could not be enforced. That is probably realistic, but still a disappointment.
Masks should not be a political issue. They will protect you and the people around you from disease. They would definitely help slow the spread of the virus and any of its variants, including omicron.
The board instead voted to recommend that anyone 2 years old and older wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been urging since summer. For your sake and ours, take this advice to heart.
People are dying every single day from this virus. You can take such simple steps to prevent it. Why wouldn’t you?
