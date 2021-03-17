The truest test of a community’s mettle is its treatment of its needy members. By that standard, Frederick has long been a solid community, with a big heart and an open hand.
Once again this year, individuals and community-leading charities have responded quickly and generously to the annual Unity Campaign organized by the United Way of Frederick County.
The campaign began last week and is focusing on raising funds for nonprofit organizations that run programs that support the health, education and financial stability of households identified as the working poor — also known as Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE). These folks have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
The need is always great. The Unity Campaign says more than one out of every three households in Frederick County struggles to afford basic human necessities. But the pandemic has added to the stress for these families in an unprecedented way.
“Those least capable of dealing with the economic consequences of this pandemic are those that are being most severely affected,” Ken Oldham, CEO of United Way of Frederick County, told News-Post reporter Hannah Himes.
More than 30 local nonprofit organizations are involved in this year’s campaign.
As of Tuesday, almost 800 individuals and organizations had contributed almost $440,000. The goal is to have more than 1,000 contributors.
The Unity Campaign was launched in 2014 as a consolidation of two previous community-wide fundraising efforts, the Frederick 48 and The Frederick News-Post’s own campaign, the Season of Hope. We are proud and happy to continue our association with the Unity campaign, continuing a tradition of raising money for our community that goes back decades.
In 2017, the United Way of Frederick County moved to adopt the Unity Campaign. The campaign formerly was conducted in the fall, generally in September. But United Way announced last year that the campaign would be moving to March.
Oldham told our reporter then that the decision was not driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather, organizers decided that too many other fundraising efforts were scheduled for the fall, and the spring season was less crowded. So the decision was made.
The last fall campaign, in September 2019, raised $590,000 for local nonprofits.
Because of a matching-gift program, the campaign is able to send 100 percent of every individual donation to the participating nonprofit groups.
The incentive matching sponsors are the groups that support so many causes in our community. They are led by Ausherman Family Foundation and the Delaplaine Foundation.
The other sponsoring organizations are Equity United Mortgage, Legacy House Title, Mark Springirth Home Inspections, the Randall Family Foundation and Troyce Gatewood & Partners.
Joe Gatewood, the managing partner at Troyce Gatewood & Partners, is chairman of this year’s campaign, which will continue through Sunday, March 21.
We strongly encourage our readers to support the Unity Campaign, to help the hard-working people of our community who have been knocked down but not knocked out by the pandemic.
To contribute or to find out more information about the Unity Campaign, go to Unityfrederick.com or facebook.com/UnityCampaignFrederick. Thanks in advance for your support and your financial help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.