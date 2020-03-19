We find it somewhat ironic that this is Sunshine Week, the annual national initiative to highlight the significance of transparent and open government. In the context of the COVID-19 crisis and cascading shutdowns that are going on all over this country, governments and public bodies are being put to the test to keep the flow of information open.
Sunshine Week was established in 2005 to underscore the importance of the media and the problems that occur when government is allowed to operate in secrecy. The week is also meant for media outlets such as ourselves to explain our role as a watchdog in the governmental process.
For 137 years, The Frederick News-Post has striven to be informative, unbiased and aggressive in how we cover the community. Our responsibility is to be an indispensable part of Frederick County. We hope to provide our readers — our community — with everything they need to know and everything they ought to know. If we have an opinion, we relegate it to this opinion page.
We may not always succeed, but we wake up every morning with that as our goal. We want our readers and others to know that we are far from being the enemy of the people.
This message takes on greater significance during this global pandemic. As governments rush to shut down buildings, as it starts limiting public access to places to flatten the curve of spreading COVID-19, and as we all try to figure out what life is going to be like moving forward, our role to inform is more vital than ever.
For the most part, we’ve been pleased that media access has been top of mind of our state and local officials. Officials such as Gov. Hogan and County Executive Jan Gardner are holding regular press conferences featuring their experts, so that we can help get the latest news of COVID-19 out to residents. The courts, for instance, continue to give reporters access to judicial proceedings so that they aren’t happening in isolation. The state’s General Assembly didn’t fight to remove reporters, even after the public was told to stay away.
But it’s not just the media getting special consideration. Last week, the Frederick County Planning Commission delayed a decision on the fate of a new Rutter’s store in New Market after learning that a few dozen people from a nearby retirement community couldn’t attend a meeting out of concerns over coronavirus. That’s good government.
That’s not to say that there haven’t been bumps. On Tuesday night, a security guard denied one of our reporters access to a Frederick County Council meeting because the building was closed to the public. Of course, we protested. But the good news is that, the next morning, County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer wrote us to tell us that the guards erred and that we should have been allowed in.
“In this fast-changing environment, due to additional restrictions being placed on the public due to the coronavirus outbreak, there is often confusion about implementation of these orders,” Keegan-Ayer wrote.
We appreciated the response. And frankly, we understand it completely. In the past few weeks, life has changed so quickly, we expect there will be confusion as we adjust to our new circumstances.
But we are buoyed by the notion that government leaders — at least the ones we work with every day — are making an open and transparent government one of their top tenets.
That’s important at all times, but perhaps even more so now. It’s the only way for good government to work.
Transparent government isnt government.
