It seems like such a simple idea: Bring services to the people who need them rather than requiring folks to make a long trek to get help.
That’s the idea behind a proposal for a new health center on or near West Patrick Street on the west side of Frederick.
The city has a center on South Market Street downtown, but for many low-income families living near the Golden Mile, it is not easy to get to. Thus, the idea was born for the city’s Housing and Human Services Department to create a new center in the neighborhood.
The need is real, as documented in a recent article by News-Post reporter Angela Roberts. She interviewed, among many others, Dora Duncan, a community health worker at the Asian American Center of Frederick’s office in the Hillcrest neighborhood, just south of the Golden Mile.
Duncan said she hears from people every day who ask her how to enroll in health insurance or afford to take their child to the dentist. That information and those services are available at the downtown health center, but the folks calling Duncan say they don’t have an easy way to get to there.
The Housing and Human Services Department has a health center at Hillcrest Elementary School, but it only serves children at six elementary schools — including Hillcrest — and their younger siblings.
So the department is looking to open a center to the Golden Mile area to serve families. Like the existing center at the Community Action Agency on South Market Street, the one on the Golden Mile would provide medical care to adults and children who are uninsured and of low to moderate income.
Ramenta Cottrell, the department’s director, told our reporter that the project is still in the “exploratory stages.” The city has hired a South Carolina firm to study the financial feasibility of the proposed center, where it should be and whether it would duplicate existing services.
“Ultimately, we have big dreams,” she said. “We want to make sure that we can provide health care to everyone. But we need to be able to sustain the health center, as well.”
As part of the study, the department will soon begin offering services in a temporary location on U.S. 40 to assess the need. It hopes to complete its feasibility study next year, Cottrell said.
Cottrell said that in addition medical care, a Golden Mile location would offer housing services, including counseling, information on weatherization and energy assistance.
María Herrera, executive director of the Spanish Speaking Community of Maryland, told our reporter that many residents in the area do not have a primary care doctor. As a result, they rarely have annual check-ups and miss out on lifesaving preventative measures, such as mammograms and diabetes testing.
Dr. Julio Menocal, who has run a family practice on Key Parkway for 16 years, serves many people who are underinsured or without insurance. His practice accepts Medicaid and offers “affordable self-pay options” for people without insurance, according to its website.
He told our reporter that he is excited about plans for a west side health center — especially if it will offer behavioral health services. Addiction services are also needed to “plug the hole in the wall” in the area, Menocal said. Currently, none are available without insurance.
It definitely seems that a west side health center is an idea whose time has come. While the studies go on, the city should be focused on how to make this happen, not whether it is needed. The need seems obvious.
