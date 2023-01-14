Just as children spend every spare hour making a wish list for Santa Claus in the weeks leading up to Christmas, so do local officials devise wish lists leading up to the opening of the Maryland General Assembly.
With the 2023 session underway, local lawmakers will devote a good portion of their efforts into making those wishes come true.
The local wishes range from the historic and expensive to the mundane and arcane. With Frederick County’s new, expanded and heavily Republican delegation this year, it will be interesting to see how the county fares with a Democratic governor.
For eight years under Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Republican lawmakers here had a strong voice on local funding requests, most noticeably in regard to the long-delayed downtown hotel and conference center.
Despite almost unanimous local support for the project, a few GOP lawmakers, led by former Sen. Michael Hough, were opposed. Hogan listened to them, repeatedly refusing to give money to the project.
Now, we have even more Republicans speaking for the county, but a Democrat elected governor. Wes Moore will to be sworn into office next week.
It used to be said that the local delegation needed to “bring home the bacon.” That sounds a bit outdated today, but the sentiment remains the same. Communities depend on their representatives to get money for needed local projects from the state.
Here is some of what our elected officials want, as reported by our staff, based on priorities that local officials shared with the delegation:
Frederick city officials want help to restore the city’s historic official clock — the Municipal Clock Tower at Trinity Chapel at 10 W. Church St. It needs structural, siding and roof repairs to keep it functioning.
Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ provides electricity to the tower, but the city maintains the clocks. The city is seeking a $250,000 state bond bill to help pay for the renovation.
The expensive projects include a request for money fo a new minor league baseball stadium to help draw a Major League-affiliated team back to the city. The state has a $200 million fund for such projects, and the city did not specify how much money it was seeking, but you can be sure it is a lot. This is one request that needs a lot more work to be seriously considered.
The city’s other large requests include $7 million for field work at the Westside Regional Park, $2 million to help pay for flood-control projects and $1.5 million for the redesign of East Street downtown.
Some delegation members were somewhat taken aback by the long list of projects, and warned that it is late to be seeking such big numbers in the state budget.
County school officials did not need to have a long list of projects. They already know what they are getting: A big infusion of money from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future to increase teachers’ salaries, offer free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, and expand career and technical education.
The law also requires school systems to make extensive reports about how the money is being spent, and what results are being achieved.
The local school officials warned that the reporting requirements will be a new expense that will take money away from classrooms. But lawmakers stood by the requirements, saying they were needed to ensure money is well-spent. The community wants to know where the money is going, as well.
The county government made some relatively modest, almost mundane, requests of the delegation. New County Executive Jessica Fitzwater asked lawmakers to make a minor change to the forest preservation law, to allow additional employees at the county jail to be given polygraph tests and to increase the cost of a marriage license from $65 to $75.
The most unusual request was to allow students to run a coffee shop in high schools as part of a career development activity. The General Assembly would need to repeal a rule that prohibits the sale of coffee in some high schools, so students can organize and run a coffee shop for fellow students, teachers, and staff.
Why not? Sounds like fun.
The 90-day session means that everything needs to be wrapped up by early April, so we will know how the new governor treats Frederick County and we will see how effective our senators and delegates are.
Maybe, in a health conscious age, the goal is no longer to bring home the bacon, but perhaps to bring home the kale or the tofu.
