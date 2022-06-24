The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, ending a woman’s fundamental right to have an abortion, was not surprising, but it was still stunning.
For now, nothing will change in Maryland. The right to an abortion was codified by the Maryland General Assembly 30 years ago, a decision endorsed by two-thirds vote in a statewide referendum.
But for millions of American women who live in states where abortion rights have been reduced and restricted by anti-abortion legislatures, they will now completely lose the right to control their own bodies.
A few states already have laws on the books that will completely outlaw abortion with the fall of Roe, so-called “trigger laws.” Many other Republican-controlled states are expected to enact similar bans, with harsh penalties for women and doctors who violate the laws.
For half a century, American women have been relying on the rights guaranteed by Roe. Now, that constitutional right is gone.
A majority of Americans in survey after survey have said they oppose overturning Roe. While most support some limits on abortion, large majorities believe that women have a fundamental right to choose an abortion.
This week, the court has decided to vastly expand the rights of gun owners and to eliminate the rights of women to decide how their bodies will be treated. In both instances, the conservative majority on the court has ignored the opinions of the American people.
The court must of course interpret the laws impartially, not basing its decisions on the shifting winds of public opinion. That is especially true when the rights of minorities are being threatened by the majority.
But any student of the court would tell you that the justices have always kept their eyes and ears open to public opinion, being cautious to not stray too far from the mainstream.
Chief Justice John Roberts in particular has led the court with an eye to maintaining its reputation and authority. The Roe decision shows just how completely he has lost control of the body.
The court’s conservative majority was secured through high-handed manipulation of the Senate confirmation process by Sen. Mitch McConnell. First, he denied President Barack Obama the right to fill a seat, then rushed through the confirmation of a third justice by President Donald Trump in the last hours of his term.
Now, that conservative majority is endangering the court’s reputation and its authority by handing down decisions that so completely flaunt the widely held opinions of the public.
This decision will definitely increase calls for drastic changes to the court itself, and it will increase the chances that the court will be changed in ways on which we cannot even speculate.
The prospect for radical change will grow if conservative activists try to build on the Roe decision to roll back other rights, such as gay marriage, access to contraception, or even interracial marriage, all of which grew from the theory of privacy rights articulated in Roe.
As for the future, Maryland lawmakers must do all in their power to maintain access to abortion in our state. During the last session, the House of Delegates voted to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot, but the Senate did not take up that bill. The legislature should move forward next term on that amendment.
Our already badly divided nation faces more years of battles over rights that we thought were settled.
The right of privacy is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, but the framers specified that any rights that were not enumerated were retained by the people. We still believe that includes a right of privacy, and all that entails.
