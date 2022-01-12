Frederick County Councilmen Jerry Donald and Kai Hagen want to revise the membership of the county Board of Health to include more health professionals and other community leaders.
But their proposal would also leave far fewer elected officials on the board, an idea that gives us pause.
As presently constituted, the board includes the county health officer, the county executive and the seven members of the County Council. Health officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer, who is the chair of the board, is the only health professional.
We agree that the board should be hearing from many voices, but the proposal from Donald and Hagen goes too far in the other direction.
They propose keeping the health officer as head of the board, but the remaining 12 members would include four health professionals appointed by the county executive, the superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools or a designee, one County Council member, a member with experience in environmental health, a member of the local Chamber of Commerce, someone with experience in municipal administration who isn’t an elected official, two community members and an active farmer.
All of those segments of the community are affected by the decisions of the Board of Health, and all should have a voice in the panel’s deliberations. But the board would be almost completely missing an important component — officials who have been elected by the voters to make tough decisions on public policy.
If we have learned anything in this terrible pandemic, it should be that hard policy decisions are inherently political decisions, and elected leaders need to make those hard decisions. Those decision makers have a unique accountability to the community.
The health department’s reaction to the proposal, as delivered by spokeswoman Rissah Watkins in an email, was:
“Dr. Brookmyer welcomes discussions on an expanded Board of Health in response to the current Board of Health’s concerns about their own limited medical and public health backgrounds.”
That is true and good, as far as it goes. The current board should not just hear from one voice about the science that affects their decisions, even though Brookmyer is very well qualified to deliver that information.
But the other board members proposed by Donald and Hagen show that they understand the board’s decisions affect far more than the health professionals. They would be chosen to speak for the school community of parents, children and teachers, for the business community and for other segments of our community.
These members would give voice to community organizations that may be impacted by decisions the health board makes, Donald and Hagen said in county documents.
“It only makes sense that you have a Board of Health composed of people other than elected officials,” Donald told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan.
We disagree.
Donald said that additional health professionals on the board would make for more effective policy discussions. It might seem so, but we expect the hard policy choices will still end up where they are now.
Currently, health board decisions are not reviewed nor formally approved by the council. But that issue could come up when reconstituting the board. A future council might wish it had retained authority, if the board were to make an unpopular decision.
